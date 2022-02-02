🔊 Listen to this

First: It’s just a coincidence I’m offering a cookie recipe the week after MT did one. While she had tossed around the idea of trying a new cookie concoction, I had planned on doing these for this issue before she made a final decision to bake Farmer’s Cookies last week.

Second: Old curmudgeon coming out here, but why are chefs telling me to weigh my flour and other dry ingredients like sugar? I mean, I know it’s more accurate, but I’ve been using recipes with cups — not ounces — for 50-plus years. If you insist on giving me ounces, please give a cup equivalent. Don’t make me go hunting the internet for info that used be basic to any recipe — and I’m still on the fence about adding a digital scale to the many items sitting in our little kitchen.

Third: The flavor you get in these — and how peanut-buttery you think they are — almost certainly hinges on what peanut butter you use. We stock Smuckers Natural. If you use Skippy or Jif most of the time, you should probably use that in your attempt to make these. There can be big differences in the ingredients manufacturers put in their peanut butters.

All that out of the way, this recipe for a “chewy peanut butter cookie” from America’s Test Kitchen was a pretty big hit with the newsroom taste testers, at least according to MT’s report back to me. I was covering something that kept me out of the newsroom that afternoon and she took them in to offer samples.

There are, of course, those pre-disposed to liking some cookies. “Peanut butter’s my happy place,” reporter Ryan Evans said even before trying one. Upon sampling, he described the morsels as “the best of both worlds” because they provided both “a crunchy peanut butter mouth feel” and “the creaminess of peanut butter.”

Page designer Toni Pennello declared them “fabulous,” focusing praise not only on the chewy soft inside but the home style appearance outside. “The crack on the top is amazing.”

If you grew up like me with peanut butter cookies sporting a criss-cross pattern made by pressing the dough with a fork at right angles, the look of these will be pretty different. Not only did the chef at ATK say not to do the fork press thing, she said it won’t leave the classic pattern because the dough won’t hold it.

Bill O’Boyle hit on another highlight the chef promised: “I think the subtlety — their not being overly sweet — is what makes them good. They’re crunchy (on the outside) and moist and chewy (on the inside). I could easily eat a dozen with a nice cold glass of milk. “

In pitching the recipe on the show, test cook Erin McMurrer argued they are an adult version of the classic, precisely because the finished treat packs a lot of peanut butter flavor without any cloying sugary sweetness. Alas, some people may not find them as flavor-packed as others — see opening note number 3 for my suspicions on why this can happen.

“It’s not as peanut-buttery as I imagined it would be, ” obit clerk Ashley Bringmann said, though she still liked them. Ashley apparently makes her own PB cookies at home. She said she usually uses Skippy.

Compare her response to MT’s first reaction. “It’s almost like I’m eating a peanut butter sandwich, not a cookie, there’s so much peanut butter flavor in it.”

Page designer Justin LaCadre felt they were more salty than he expected, deeming them “more like a peanut butter cracker than a peanut butter cookie.” While I didn’t feel that way on the first bite, I did get his point. In fact I hesitated in adding the 1 teaspoon of salt called for, and in the future will skip it. This may also depend on your PB. While Smuckers lists peanuts as the star ingredient, they fess up to containing “1% or less salt.” Smuckers and others also make no-salt PB. I may start being more particular on that front.

Another potential source of salt is in the peanuts you add at the end. If you grab a pack or jar of peanuts without looking, odds are they have some salt. That wasn’t the case here. MT had bought some roasted nuts still in shells, and while shelling them adds time, I thought it also added a bit more freshness to the finished cookies.

The recipe calls for using a no. 30 portion scoop to make sure you have evenly-sized cookies. I didn’t have one handy, but I did use a serving spoon to at least ball park them to the same size.

My only other advice from experience: Keep a close eye on the first batch. Mine got a bit darker than I expected before the recommended cooking time, and that made the centers less chewy than follow-up sheets pulled out of the oven a bit sooner.

Dobru Chut!

Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies (America’s Test Kitchen)

7 ½ ounces all purpose flour (about 1 ⅔ cups, according to inchcalculator.com)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon table salt

10 ½ ounces brown sugar (about 1 ½ cups)

1 cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 tablespoons melted butter

2 eggs

½ cup whole roasted peanuts finally chopped.

Heat oven to 350°. Whisk flour, baking soda and salt together. Set aside.

Mix brown sugar, peanut butter, honey, vanilla, butter and eggs in a clean bowl and whisk until thoroughly combined and homogeneous. Fold in dry ingredients gently. Fold in peanuts until just combined.

Using a no. 30 portion scoop, make level scoops of about 24 cookies placed on parchment-lined cookie sheet. Roll each dough into a ball, press into 2 inch diameter round. Bake 10-12 minutes, rotating the cookie sheet 180 degrees about halfway through.

Chef notes from the episode: 1) Butter is a saturated fat, PB is mostly unsaturated; for a chewy cookie, 30% former and 70% latter is the best ratio. 2) Water binds with the protein in PB, making a cookie drier. Thus the eggs and no water in this recipe.

