🔊 Listen to this

Commonwealth Health is proud to announce that four nurses have been selected to receive the Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award – created in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the pandemic – was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

These characteristics include outstanding care, compassion, service and innovation, and reflect the efforts of someone who is a demonstrated team player and/or mentor to others, is a leader in times of crises, and who regularly promotes health in the community.

Congratulations to the Nursing Excellence Awards recipients recognized across Commonwealth Health hospitals. They are:

Laura Fazen, RN, 7 East COVID-19 Unit at Regional Hospital of Scranton; Deborah Howie, RN 2 West Medical Surgical Unit at Moses Taylor Hospital; Christine Mattioli, RN Endoscopy Department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Carmen Angeli, RN Adult 4 Behavioral Unit at First Hospital.