Concert set for Feb. 17

One of country singer/songwriter Chris Janson’s memorable songs, “Drunk Girl,” paints a portrait of a young woman who would be oh-so-easy for a man to take advantage of — if he were not a gentleman.

“Cover charge stamps got her hand looking like a rainbow, in and out of every bar on a whim … she’s bouncing like a pinball, singing every word she never knew, dancing with her eyes closed like she’s the only one in the room. Her hair’s a perfect mess. Falling out of that dress.”

“I wrote that with Tom Douglas and Scooter Carusoe,” Janson said earlier this week in a telephone interview. “To be honest, we wanted to portray a real-life scenario. Like it or not, it happens a lot, and when someone is in those vulnerable positions, you can go one of two ways.”

Janson, whose “Half-Way to Crazy” tour comes to the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17, makes it clear in that song which way he thinks a man should go:

“Take a drunk girl home. Let her sleep all alone. Leave her keys on the counter, your number by the phone. Pick up her life she threw on the floor. Leave the hall lights on, walk out and lock the door. That’s how she knows the difference between a boy and man.”

“Good information is good information,” Janson said. “We wanted to start the narrative, put it out in the world and maybe it will start trending that way. I hope that song helps somebody.”

“Drunk Girl” made it to the NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International) list of “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written,” along with another Janson hit, “Buy Me A Boat.”

The latter song is a light-hearted look at some things money can buy and, by the way, has successful singer/songwriter Janson bought himself a boat?

Yes, he admitted with a laugh. And, “between canoes and regular boats,” he enjoys spending time on the water.

“We do not spend an awful lot of time on boats but, every chance I get, we like to fish. If I’m picking the spot, I like to go on the river, any day of the week.”

If you listen to Janson’s songs long enough, you may start to feel as if you know him personally, because there are so many autobiographical notes.

For example, he and his wife, Kelly Lynn, did get married under a magnolia tree, the setting “Say About Me,” mentions.

And, as “Good Vibes” hints, he doesn’t have much patience for what he sees on TV.

“Golly, as a matter of fact I said it last night, every channel you turn to, the negative outweighs the positive. But I can say from personal experience, from being a human being, the more positivity you have, the better your day will be.”

Janson looked for the positive even when the mother of his good friend Brandon Kinney passed away. He and Kinney collaborated on a tribute to her, and to unconditional love, called “Bye, Mom.”

“We wrote it in 30 to 40 minutes. We just told the story of Brandon’s life,” Janson said. “It’s been really unbelievable to see the outreach of people who have been touched … it’s not just a song about grief and death but about life.”

So, will all these songs be on the set list when Janson comes to Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 17?

“It’s a yes, and no, answer,” he said, explaining he doesn’t follow a set list.

“That keeps it exciting,” he said. “I follow my heart. I follow the crowd’s energy.”

“I will vouch for myself,” he added, “it’s one of the funnest shows.”

And how could it not be fun? After all, one of Janson’s popular songs is titled “God’s Gotta Be A Good Ole Boy,”

Janson himself has been called a good old boy, too. So, how exactly does a person get that title?

“I’ve never been asked that before,” Janson said. “I don’t know, to be honest.”

But he does have a recipe for a down-home good life.

“I want to be remembered as being a great husband, a great father,” he said. “A person who lifted people up when they were down.”

The “Half-Way to Crazy” concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $33 and are available at kirbycenter.org or by calling 570-826-1100.