The Kingston Historical Society is taking orders for Home Town Heroes banners to honor veterans, past or present. Made of heavy duty vinyl, they are 30” by 5 feet and cost $200. The banners will be hung for Memorial Day and taken down after Veterans’ Day.

In addition, for those who order banners, garden flag replicas are available for $25 plus postage if they need to be mailed.

Applications are available on the Kingston Historical Society Facebook page under Files and at Fashion Floor on Market Street where 4” by 6” photos of the banners are on display in the windows. They also will be available at the Kingston Borough Building when open, or by contacting Sandy at 570-328-0528 or Judi at 570-430-4458.

To order a banner, you must include a check or money order for $200 made out to the Kingston Historical Society and a photo that will appear on the banner with the application. The photo will be returned once the banner is proofread. The applications should be sent to Kingston Historical Society, PO Box 1702, Kingston, PA 18704. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected]

The society is also selling boxes of 10 notecards picturing five historical Kingston landmarks. The price is $10. Use the contact information above.