New officer will assume duties March 14

🔊 Listen to this

Philanthropy executive Danielle Breslin has been appointed as President and CEO of the Moses Taylor Foundation, a private foundation whose mission is to improve the health of people in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Breslin has more than 25 years of experience optimizing health outcomes, with a focus on historically marginalized communities. Throughout her career, she has built an extensive network within the healthcare, nonprofit, and philanthropic sectors.

Currently, Breslin is Vice President of Operations and Learning for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. Under her leadership, the Foundation experienced significant growth resulting in a robust portfolio of more than 1,200 grants with $173.8 million invested in communities across North Carolina. Before she transitioned into philanthropy, Breslin spent six years within the Health Care Services Division of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

“Danielle’s qualifications and experience are exceptional, but more importantly, her heart and passion for philanthropy and her dedication to those she is entrusted to serve will raise the work of the Moses Taylor Foundation to the next level,” said Maria Marsili, Search Committee Chair. “We believe she is the perfect fit to guide the Foundation and work with our community partners to continue ongoing initiatives and identify and address exciting new philanthropic opportunities for generations to come.”

Breslin is a graduate of Leadership North Carolina, a Fellow of Grantmakers for Effective Organizations’ Change Leaders in Philanthropy, and a Fellow of the Southeastern Council of Foundation’s Hull Leadership Program. She has served on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers, Farmer Foodshare, and Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia and a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to work alongside the Moses Taylor Foundation Board and staff to build upon their outstanding reputation and to advance the important work happening throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Breslin. “The organization’s core values mirror my own, and we share a foundational commitment to listening to, and learning alongside, the communities we serve. I am thrilled for what lies ahead and look forward to making this area my home for years to come.”

Breslin will assume her responsibilities as President and CEO of Moses Taylor Foundation on March 14, 2022.

The Moses Taylor Foundation engaged Kittleman & Associates to conduct a search for its new President and CEO. Kittleman & Associates is a national executive search firm that specializes in the recruitment of CEOs for tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, public charities and philanthropic organizations. Kittleman recruits leaders for the entire nonprofit sector including foundations, healthcare, advocacy and educational organizations. For more information, visit www.kittlemansearch.com.

Moses Taylor Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building healthy communities and providing opportunities for people in Northeastern Pennsylvania to lead healthier lives. The Foundation was endowed in 2012 with the net proceeds from the sale of the Moses Taylor Health Care System to Community Health Systems of Franklin, Tennessee. Since its formation, the Foundation has grown to support approximately $4 million in annual grantmaking in Bradford, Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne,Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties. For more information,visit www.mosestaylorfoundation.org.