RMC will help patients struggling with mobility, independence

Allied Services Integrated Health System hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at the new Rehabilitation Medicine Center. The facility at 475 Morgan Highway in Scranton is open to the public and offers patients access to Physicians experienced in Rehabilitation Medicine.

Allied Services Rehabilitation Medicine Center is an appointment-only facility providing medical evaluation and management of patients who are struggling with mobility, self-care, and independence in the home.

“For more than 60 years, our non-profit health system has been committed to helping improve the quality of life for people in our community” commented Attorney Bill Conaboy, President and CEO of Allied Services. “The Rehabilitation Medicine Center provides us with a new medical setting in which to connect patients with the care and services that can help them to be as independent as possible in their own homes.”

Dr. Michael D. Wolk and Dr. Kenneth W. Genitlezza, board-certified in Physician Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), will lead the Rehabilitation Medicine Center. The center will serve adult and geriatric individuals who will be able to schedule a rehabilitation medicine evaluation. Following that evaluation, the patient will receive a plan of care that will address any rehabilitation needs and be shared with their primary care physician.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting, Dr. Michael D. Wolk noted “All too often, patients who have been discharged from the hospital, patients living with a chronic illness or aging individuals living alone can find themselves falling through the cracks. The impetus behind developing the Rehabilitation Medicine Center was to provide another avenue to help these individuals.”

A rehabilitation medicine evaluation may be appropriate for individuals recently discharged from the hospital, individuals living with a chronic illness or disability that affects their mobility and independence, or geriatric individuals aging in place. Services and medical management will be provided as a complement to services delivered by Primary Care Physicians.

“The goal is to quickly evaluate the health, well-being, and functional abilities of patients struggling at home and from there determine the most appropriate strategies to help them thrive and live safely at home” commented Dr. Wolk. “By addressing their functional difficulties, we can improve their safety at home and work to avoid hospitalizations.”

To learn more about the Rehabilitation Medicine Center call 570.348.1211 or visit alliedservices.org/medical-evaluation.