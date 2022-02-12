🔊 Listen to this

A counseling session about the controversy over misinformation opened up the proverbial rabbit hole:

I am in mid-career in the general area of customer service. I have some seniority but I am not a manager. I do enjoy my job, and the actual work is not my challenge. What is not good is that I am finding myself among colleagues who are in circular discussions that are uncomfortable. They feel like arguments and they arise so unexpectedly.

These discussions used to be pleasant, but now they are about current events that have no direct connection to the company other than how it determines staffing. Most of it centers around COVID and who is at risk, who is out, who is not vaccinated and now it’s become what to do about Joe Rogan as if he were an employee.

No way I would ever admit to my colleagues I have been listening to him for years, and am glad no one has asked me if I do.

I am not going to quit my job over this, I am just looking for some effective comebacks to reset the energy between us. I need to find a pat response to stop the conversation without conveying the exasperation I feel.

G: Let’s start with who Joe Rogan is, for those readers who are not up to speed with pop culture. Then a bit of context to help frame the approach I would take.

Joe is known as a comedian who now has the largest podcast audience in the world. Yes, reports indicate he has 11 million listeners and yes, he is extremely well compensated.

The media coverage about Joe reminds me of the days in my newsroom when we were eager to huddle in the coffee room or hallway, and discuss the latest episode of our favorite weekly TV series.

It can feel like much of the country has decided to use Joe’s escapades in podcasting as their favorite TV soap, but this time just having to wait for the next day instead of a week, to see an exaggerated drama play out to that previous night’s cliffhanger.

Of course, whether you see him as a villain or a hero can determine the tone of the conversation.

He’s neither in my playbook. But the cancel culture that has emerged puts him at the bull’s eye target, and for reasons that are way more complex than who he chooses or doesn’t choose to have lengthy discussions with on his show, or what gets said or doesn’t get said.

Joe’s conversational style, his enormous popularity and financial success helped to set him up for generating a significant degree of schadenfreude in those oriented to that distasteful indulgence. It also opened him up for the noteworthy criticisms of particular offending language, juvenile and hurtful attitudes, and medical conversation that directly challenges the conventional approach.

This dogpile-on tactic of a cancel culture operating as the censorship brigade, looks to me like it is missing some important critical thinking. There is a reductionist thinking on display that appears to want to operate as though we are all living in digital mode, the world of zeros and ones, the opposites of good vs. evil — with no allowance for considering there’s more going on than meets the eye and that responsibility can be spread amongst many.

Joe is not operating in a vacuum.

Nor have we gotten yet to a more thorough inspection of comedic, off-color comments, and the off-putting interactions that hopefully will reveal the necessity of more nuanced explanations from Joe and many key players. These must take into consideration any evidence of personal growth that would form sincere apologies, and ultimately could generate some level of forgiveness, and even admiration, from a part of the attack brigade who will cultivate a capacity to also evolve or change one’s mind with additional information.

Misinformation is as common as information, but that is really nothing new. Seeking reliable and trustworthy sources is a perpetual quest.

What once was thought to be true has always existed within the framework of partial knowledge. So it is — that within a short time span — what was accepted as a truth will morph into misinformation, as new information that seems to be more accurate develops.

I see your conflicted colleagues wrestling within that dangle zone, the awkward “between” space where no absolute certainty can be pronounced or counted upon just yet. No one possesses enough information, enough data, right now to have certainty about all the facets of COVID.

There are medical challenges we still don’t have a handle on, or a cure for, and there are those who feel certain there could be, and should be, a better way forward than what is considered today’s accepted protocol.

For example, the other day I heard a podcast discussion between doctors. One was an oncologist and the other a family doctor with expertise in medical research. They were trying to get to a clear definition, in response to the question: “What is cancer?”

It was pretty surprising to hear the elder scientist say: “I don’t know” and then continue the discussion by offering a general descriptive, that did not bring me any closer to knowing what cancer really is.

What you can do is view your colleagues as existing in that gap where full knowledge does not exist, and see that they are trying to make sense of much that is confusing, contradictory, and perhaps frightening to them.

I suggest that whenever the discussion starts to veer into generating those uncomfortable feelings, you remind yourself of this wrestling that may be going on within them, that may be prompting them to get stirred up and want to make sweeping pronouncements.

If you cannot avoid being in the space where these conversations are happening, and if this feels appropriate, consider saying: “I know I may not yet have enough information to form a cogent opinion about these things, like you all seem to have. I would be happy to talk about something else less stressful.”

That should quiet the space for at least a bit, with no offense taken.

The beauty of that simple phrase is it is useful anytime you would prefer not to discuss politics, religion, finances, or health issues with them or anyone in your circle.

