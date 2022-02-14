Traditional art form decorates Easter eggs

Ss. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, will be continuing with the tradition of making Ukrainian Pysanky in time for Easter 2022. Classes will be held at St. Cyrils Parish Hall at 207 River Street, Olyphant with free parking. The beginner’s classes will be taught by Tammy Budnovitch, who has more than 10 years experience at St. Cyril’s) on Sunday, March 6, and Sunday, March 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

All supplies and eggs will be included at the cost of $25 per person per class. Classes are limited in size. Masks are optional. Contact Tammy Budnovitch at 570-766-1919 to register. Please, leave a message.