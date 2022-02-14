Play addresses social justice, immigration issues

🔊 Listen to this

The University of Scranton Players will present “A Good Farmer” by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by West Scranton native Bob E. Gasper. A timely drama that deftly approaches multiple perspectives of issues regarding immigration and social justice in America, the play will run February 25-27 and March 4-6 in the Royal Theatre of the McDade Center for the Literary and Performing Arts on the University’s campus. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., and the Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m.

“A Good Farmer” is the story of two women – a farm owner and her unlikely best friend, an undocumented Mexican immigrant – fighting to survive in a small town divided by America’s immigration battle. The play “brings the much-needed sense of humanity to the issue of immigration and addresses many of the moral questions we face …This is an important piece of theatre,” according to a 2018 review by Broadway World. The play, laced with humor, is about love, friendship and finding the power to face what divides us.

The cast features: Seraphina Stager, Lincoln, Rhode Island; Ariana Flores, Springfield, New Jersey; Nick Baranosky, Stevensville, Maryland; Keenan Beveridge, Warminster; Samantha Gurn, Brackney; and Olivia Raineri, Shirley, New York; in addition to Bridget Fry, Allentown, New Jersey; and Matt Valunas, Scranton; who are also assistant stage managers for the production. Also assisting with the production are Samantha Burton, Jamesville, New York, stage manager; Zainab Shah, Hellertown, assistant stage manager; Gillian Williams-Mayers, Scranton, assistant director and props coordinator; Kelsey Bennet, Orangeville, costume coordinator; Kit Karpiak, Scranton, sound counsel operator; and Isabelle Oister, Pottstown, lighting console operator.

The University’s production of “A Good Farmer” is being co-produced by The Jesuit Center.

For tickets, contact the University Players box office at 570-941-4318 or visit thescrantonplayers.com. (or did you want to use 570-941-4353 or email [email protected]) Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens, students and University of Scranton faculty and staff. Second weekend performances are free for first-year students at the University.

Audience members are required to follow the University’s health and safety guidelines, which currently include wearing higher-grade masks (N95, KN95, KF94 or double masking) indoors. The University’s health and safety information will be updated throughout the semester and can be seen on the Royals Back Together webpage.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit the University Players on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.