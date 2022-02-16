🔊 Listen to this

The book brings to the light human trafficking and the horrific tale of a young woman trying to survive and escape her captor. It takes place in rural England. A young Vietnamese girl and her sister leave their safe home, lured to England on false promises of lucrative jobs and a bright future. Instead, the girls both get entrapped in a human trafficking ring. “Jane” ends up on a farm with captor “Lenn” who in a short time, forces Jane to marry him.

Their life on the farm is very simple, thread-bare with no luxuries. Jane must cook on an old fire stove. There is a TV. Early on, to prevent Jane from leaving the farm, he hits her ankle and severely damages it with a farm tool. She never gets medical treatment, cannot walk well and subsequently gets addicted to horse pain pills that Lenn gives her. Every time Lenn finds Jane acting out or doing something that may contribute to an escape, Lenn burns one piece of personal item that Jane has saved from home. She eventually is left with nothing that reminds her of her home or family.

Jane becomes pregnant and works hard with the bare minimum to take care of her baby. It is the one time that Lenn becomes a little bit lenient and gets some of the things that are needed. A neighbor is soon captured by Lenn and taken into a tiny basement hole under the house. The two captured women communicate through floorboards and holes.

This book is a bit of a thriller, but it hits home because human trafficking is a relevant problem in today’s world and this scenario is happening to women as we speak. You’ll have to read the book to find out what happens in the end. You will root for Jane as she strives for freedom. Jane finds power and strength through caring for her daughter.

A lot of reviews call this book very dark and tough to read. I did not find it that way at all. The subject matter was tough and disheartening because you know it’s real, but I moved through the book quickly and it did keep my interest.

Questions:

Do you think you would have made a move faster to try to leave the farm?

If you were that close to escape, would you have turned back?

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, each contribute to our weekly About Books column.