As the ingredients show, this fish dish is more about method than ingredients. I did inadvertently use olive oil instead of vegetable, and I forgot the lemon juice finish upon plating.

America’s Test Kitchen Chef Bridget Lancaster promised this fish recipe is “a restaurant technique … that’s going to make you look like a pro at home, and it’s easy.” The trick is simple: Butter baste the fillets so you’re “cooking it from the top and the bottom” at the same time.

Basting makes it a recipe you can’t walk away from for more than half a minute once you start the process, so plan accordingly.

The recipe is pretty straightforward: cube some butter, smash and peel (don’t slice or mince) a few garlic cloves, season the fish with salt and pepper to taste, and get a few sprigs of fresh thyme ready. You’re good to go.

The chef stressed being sure to put the fish in the pan skin side down initially, and you know which side that is on a white fish filet because there will be some brownish marks, compared to the all-white, skinless side.

The only thing I didn’t do was to heat the oil sufficiently before placing the fish in the pan. The directions call for medium high heat until the oil starts to smoke, then lowering it to medium once the fish are in. It will cook fine without getting the oil smoking, but you won’t get the golden brown look to the fish if the oil isn’t hot enough on contact.

And the tipping of the pan does more than just let the butter pool so you can scoop it up to baste the fish; it moves the fish away from the heat for 15 seconds at a time. Lancaster said — and this makes sense to me — that this lets you cook the fish longer while regulating the heat, to get all the basting in without letting the fish get tough.

I forgot the lemon juice and personally will use less salt seasoning the raw fish, but this worked great, and was delicious, getting praise from MT and her mom when I served it as my Valentine’s Day gift a day early (I had to cover evening school board meetings on Feb. 14).

I served it with the “crispy potato cake with garlic and parsley” from bonappetit.com that I wrote about last July, some quick Brussels sprouts glazed in reduced balsamic vinegar (included below as a bonus recipe), and a desert of the Chocolate Cream Pie that ran last January (also from America’s Test Kitchen).

Dobru chut!

Butter basted fish with garlic and thyme (America’s Test Kitchen)

2 cod fillets, about 1 inch thick and six ounces each (similar fish like halibut or snapper also work)

3 tablespoons butter, cut into half inch cubes (to melt faster)

2 cloves garlic, smashed with the broad side of a large knife against a chopping board and peeled, but not sliced or minced

2 sprigs fresh thyme (or other stemmed herb such as marjoram or oregano, to your taste)

Heat one tablespoon vegetable oil in a non-stick skillet at medium-high until it begins to smoke. Pat fish dry with paper towels and season with kosher salt and pepper (mix them together beforehand to avoid contamination risks after handling the fish, ½ teaspoon salt to 1/8 teaspoon pepper or to taste.

Turn heat to medium and place fish in pan, the skinned side down (the side with some darker brown marks on it). Press several times gently with spatula for about five seconds to assure fish is flat against pan. Cook 4-5 minutes. Carefully flip using two spatulas.

Add the butter around the fish. As soon as it is melted, tilt the skillet and spoon butter repeatedly over fish for 15 seconds. Level the pan and let cook without basting for 30 seconds. Tilt and baste again for 15 seconds, then cook without basting another 30 seconds.

Add thyme sprigs and garlic to one side of pan (the part that is raised when you tilt to baste), and tilt and baste 15 seconds, followed by 30 seconds without basting. Repeat basting 15 seconds and not basting 30 seconds. Total cook time should be about 8-10 minutes. Internal temperature, if you have an instant thermometer, should be 130° to 140°.

Gently remove from pan and plate, pouring more garlic butter over it. Add one of the thyme sprigs to the plate for appearance, if desired. Top with some fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Bonus recipe: Glazed Brussels sprouts (chef Kathy S. Gold, In the Kitchen Cooking School)

Ingredients: 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved, ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 cup balsamic vinegar (reduced for divided use), sprinkling of sea salt to taste.

Heat oven to 500°. In a small pan, bring vinegar to a boil and reduce to a syrupy consistency. Whisk oil and half the balsamic syrup in a bowl. Pat sprouts dry and add to oil/vinegar mix and toss to coat. Place in a single layer on a rimmed sheet pan and roast for 8 minutes. Shake pan and roast 6-8 minutes more if necessary, until sprouts are tender and caramelized. Remove from oven, put in a serving dish and toss with remaining balsamic reduction and salt.

