FORTY FORT — For Pat Burke, virtual cardiac rehab has come as the right choice at the right time.

“It’s gotten me to a fitness level that was hard to keep up during the pandemic,” he said. “This all occurred at a time when you couldn’t go to a gym,” Burke, 74, said.

The Forty Fort resident, who has a history of cardiovascular conditions, is a patient of Dr. Bryan Martin, a Geisinger cardiologist, who had been treating him for arrhythmia.

Although his cardiac conditions have been stable, Burke asked Martin if there were preventive or proactive measures he could be taking for his heart. Martin referred him to Geisinger’s virtual cardiac rehab program, which is provided by Geisinger’s partner, Recora.

“I can’t even tell you how helpful that’s been,” said Burke, who participated in 36 one-on-one physical therapy sessions from the comfort of his own home, with guidance and monitoring provided by an instructor via computer tablet.

Burke has made noticeable gains in his capacity for exercise, and benefited from working with a health coach through the program.

Burke’s history

Burke, who owned and operated a sporting goods business in Wilkes-Barre, had been active and healthy for much of his life.

“When I was younger I used to swim. I did triathlons. I went to the gym and lifted weights,” he said.

“In 2010 the doctors detected a sound in my heart. It turned out to be a faulty aortic valve,” Burke recalled.

The aortic valve was replaced in 2010, and he had a stent procedure done in 2015.

“I was at a point where I was trying to make sure that I stayed in good health, and we were looking for a cardiologist,” Burke said.

One of the nurses at Burke’s family doctor’s office in the Back Mountain was a patient of Martin’s and referred Burke to him.

“He came highly recommended and it was an excellent recommendation for me. He has done a fine job for me,” Burke said.

Burke was diagnosed with an atrial flutter, and Martin adjusted his medication through the course of treatment to not only manage his arrhythmia but also keep him from feeling fatigued.

And in response to their discussion about additional steps Burke could take, Martin referred him to the program through Recora.

How it works

Burke said the program sent him a tablet and a wrist-mounted blood pressure and pulse meter, and then they scheduled the visits.

“Three times a week, I would log in at 9:30 in the morning. It would be one-on-one.”

They would monitor his blood pressure and then do a certain number of exercises, monitor blood pressure again, do a cool-down period, then do blood pressure again.

“They kept really fine records of my improvement — and I improved,” he said. “My blood pressure and heart rate stayed in line and I think that was an important part of it.”

Burke has a basement office where he has equipment and weights, which he uses for the sessions. He said Recora also sends stretch bands for those who don’t have their own equipment.

“It’s well thought out. It’s not just lifting some weights. It’s cardio-vascular strength-building exercises. It’s challenging,” he said.

When Burke finished the Phase I program they asked if he was interested in continuing with group classes.

“I was. I am reluctant to go into a gym to try and get into a group class, if there even are any,” he said.

“The instructor is very good and it’s convenient,” Burke said of the Geisinger/Recora virtual program.