He’s wealthy and generous, with plenty of ‘likes’

King’s College is getting ready to present its 72nd Shakespeare production, and no, it’s not “Hamlet” or “Macbeth.”

It’s not “Romeo and Juliet” or “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” either.

“It’s not one of the same eight or same 10 Shakespeare plays you always see,” director Jahmeel Powers said, adding there are two advantages to presenting the less-well-known “Timon of Athens.”

For die-hard Shakespeare fans who have already experienced many live performances of the Bard’s plays, this could be your rare chance to see a new one.

And if you’re a novice when it comes to Shakespeare, well, “Timon of Athens” might be one of t the easist plays to understand.

The title character is wealthy, powerful and generous. In fact, you might say he’s overly generous. He gives and gives to his friends. Then, when he is in need, they refuse to help him.

“I get mad at Timon, as a person and as my character, Apemantus,” said Taylor Bradley of Greentown, pointing out it can be exasperating to an onlooker to see how much Timon gives away without thinking about his future.

“I don’t get mad at him,” said CJ Snyder of Sugarloaf Township, who plays Timon. “I just feel bad for him.”

For this production, the director has taken Timon out of ancient Athens and placed him in the modern-day but fictional Athens, Calif.

It’s a place where Timon’s parties may remind you of “Senunas’ on a Friday night,” Bradley said, naming a popular off-campus night spot.

And, from its vantage point in the 21st century, the play shows audiences that not only is fortune fickle, so is social media.

When things are going well for Timon, cast member Mikayla Acree said, he “has the most followers, the most shares, the most likes. He’s at the top.”

And then, suddenly, he’s not at the top any more.

Timon will lose his footing, Powers said. Creditors will show up, and when Timon retreats into exile, “He’s off the grid. He wants to separate himself and be in nature.”

In this version of the play, Timon and various other characters have been “influencers,” and some have more influence than others.

Consider the character Jennifer Kraengel of Duryea portrays, for example.

“I play the poet,” she said. “The poet is sort of ‘middling’ on social media, almost like a rising star.”

Rather than lounge about the court reciting stanzas, the poet tries to enhance his standing by writing and posting a song.

Social media also plays into the plot when the character Alcibiades clashes with authorities while trying to stand up for a friend.

In this updated version, “her friend is being blamed for someone’s death,” a death that was recorded on a cell phone, explained Mmachi Dimoriaku, who plays Alcibiades.

“She’s fighting for her friend,” Dimoriaku said.

So, what can audience members learn from this play?

“It’s a cautionary tale,” Powers said. “Don’t put all of your eggs in one basket.”

“There’s a sense of anonymity within social media,” he added. “And sometimes you see the worst of people.”

“It gives us good things, like being able to stay connected to friends far away,” Acree said. “And bad things; the pressure to look a certain way can be overwhelming.”

Public performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 through Feb. 26, and 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Tickets are available through the King’s College theatre Facebook page, and through the box office at 570-208-5825 or [email protected] The box office will be open 90 minutes before each performance. King’s will also present a matinee for high school students.