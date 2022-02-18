🔊 Listen to this

They were the best cupcakes I’ve ever tasted.

Imagine a moist devil’s food cake with vanilla coconut cream icing dripping ever so slightly down the sides.

I can hardly go on.

But these delights live only in memory now, not just for me but for everyone else in Wyoming Valley. They were Blue Ribbon brand, a name used by the Kingston Cake Co. for some of its products. So, unless my memory of the packaging is faulty, they were certainly made in Kingston Cake’s factory on West Hoyt Street and Schuyler Avenue.

Now, not only the cakes but the factory is gone. All that remains is a pile of debris, gradually being hauled away.

There are other tastes I remember from days of yore, also unavailable today. Try as I might, I have never been able to reproduce the chocolate or cherry Coca-Cola I used to scarf down at the pharmacy soda fountain in our old Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood.

I have yet to find French fries tasting exactly like the ones served in the restaurants my parents used to frequent. All you needed was a bit of salt or vinegar.

A fellow named Tony used to supply our East Market Street store with boxes of square-cut pizza. Yes, you had to warm it up, but the work was more than justified by the taste. And … ah, those Heights bakeries and their fresh and crusty bread and rolls.

Permit me to get back on track. The subject is actually less those old-time cupcakes than the way happiness fades into the past.

The building that Kingston Cake moved into in the mid-1930s was built shortly after the turn of the 20th century by a totally different kind of business – the Wales Adding Machine Co. Wales, an internationally renowned maker of business equipment of the time, had moved here from Detroit and constructed the huge factory at Schuyler and West Hoyt.

Those adding machines, fairly pricey at the time, made for smoother and more accurate sales and making of change in stores of all kinds. Search for “Wales Adding Machines” online and you’ll find pictures of some of the very products I’m talking about, but emblazoned with “Wilkes-Barre” on them because that’s where Wales set up its offices.

Schuyler Avenue was a commercial hub in those days. The neighborhood sported freight and passenger railroad stations, a busy rail yard, the Kingston House (a hotel with fabulous banquet rooms), a silk mill, a paper box factory, a diner, an auto supply store and who knows what I’ve forgotten.

When inventor Charles Wales left the company, it changed its name to Adder Machine Co. Kingston Cake, founded in the 1920s, took over the building a decade later, operating it (oh, those cupcakes) until the Tropical Storm Agnes flood in 1972. Search for Kingston Cake or its later name, Interstate Bakeries, to see what that business looked like.

Later, the building housed Comfort Designs, a maker of beautiful and innovative furniture (pictures online). Its most recent tenant was the personal mobility products company Golden Technologies, based in Old Forge.

Well, it’s now been 50 years since the last cupcake rolled off the production line, or however cakes get off a production line. Realistically, of course, I know it’s time to forget the pleasures of the past and move on.

But, I swear, if I ever win the multi-millionaire lottery, I’ll hire a galaxy of professional chefs and it’ll be “bring on the devil’s food and don’t spare the coconut. Snack time is here.”

