Show dates are March 3-6 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

Sarah Pugliese (Holy Redeemer/CAPAA) as Aunt Eller, has some advice for Laurey, portrayed by Abby Olander (Crestwood/CAPAA).

The Wolfpack Players of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will be presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKlahoma March 3 through March 6.

This high school drama club consists of not only students from Wilkes-Barre Area but the WBA Creative and Performing Arts Academy which includes student from Wilkes-Barre Area, Dallas, Crestwood, Northwest Area, Holy Redeemer, and Wyoming Area.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story.

Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

With classics such as “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No,” and the title song, “Oklahoma,” audiences are guaranteed to be dancing and singing their way out of the theatre.

The show is directed by Alice Y. Lyons and musically directed byJoelle DeLuca with choreography byJamie Burns and costumes by Lisa Y. Fink. Lou Lyons is assistant director.

Show dates are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3; 7 p.m. Friday, March 4; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

The venue is Wilkes Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains Township.

Tickets are $10 for all ages, cash only, day of show. For more info, please call or email570-826-7111, Ext. 5201 or [email protected]/.