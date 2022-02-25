🔊 Listen to this

A very big day for genealogists everywhere is just weeks away. It’s the April 1 release of the long-awaited U.S. Census of 1950. The Bureau of the Census, following law, kept it under wraps for 72 years after its start date back in 1950. To prepare ourselves, let’s look at some major points regarding this database.

While every census is important to genealogists, that of 1950 has its own significance for what it will show about life in the economically expansive post-World War II America.

Between 1945 and 1950, a growing economy and the unparalleled education benefits of the GI Bill resulted in lots of marriages, new households, establishment of families, new employment opportunities and moves to new communities or new states. Census records offer the proof that a genealogist needs to trace family.

In particular, it was in those years that millions of Americans moved south and west, leaving communities where kin had lived for generations. Those years also saw the development of planned communities on what had hitherto been huge plots of empty land. In other words, America was on the move in pursuit of new employment and new housing.

How will we get to see this latest census to be released? Here’s some good news.

“The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has digitized and will provide free online access to the 1950 Census population schedules for U.S. states and territories, enumeration district maps, and enumeration district descriptions,” says the archives in a recent release. This free access will be via a link to a dedicated website. For the link, available on April 1, go to www.archives.gov/research/census1950.

However, there is a hitch, and the National Archives is asking the public’s help to clear things up and make the census fully useful. NARA is using a character recognition tool to extract handwritten names and turn them into something more readable.

But this tool is imperfect and will produce results that “will not be 100 percent accurate,” says NARA. So, the public is being asked to go into the census and submit name updates for relatives by using a transcription tool that will be available on the website. For a more complete explanation, visit the National Archives website. Also on that website will be instruction in how to make a bulk download. Additionally, you’ll find articles of interest for getting the most out of the census, including a list of the questions asked.

RootsTech: The annual festival of genealogical information known as RootsTech is coming up in just days, and you can be there, From March 3 to March 5, you’ll be able to access live online a big collection of presentations on many areas of genealogy. Go to www.rootstech.org. to learn what’s being offered and how to join in.

The annual event is a project of FamilySearch. All you have to do is sign up and look around for what most interests you.

News notes: While progress continues in reopening our favorite libraries and other facilities for genealogists, days and hours are not entirely back to normal. Part of the problem is going to be the need for some new volunteers to help staff them. If you have free days and hours, why not contact your favorite organizations – whether libraries, historical societies or genealogy groups – and offer to help out if needed? You’ll not only learn a lot, but you’ll help your fellow researchers who – just like yourself – have had to deal with limited hours or with facilities closed entirely.

