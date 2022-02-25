Items on loan from board, staff

“Meaningful Objects: Art and Artifacts from the Homes of the Everhart’s Board and Staff,” will be on view through June 5 at the Everhart Museum in Scranton.

Each piece in the show, whether a practical everyday object or a work of art, is joined by a narrative text illuminating why it occupies a special place in the owner’s heart and mind. Through this exhibition, the community may better understand the people who drive the Everhart’s mission and what matters to them.

“I invited the Everhart Museum’s staff and board of trustees to lend up to three objects for an exhibition with the only caveat being that they must share a story about why the object is meaningful to them,” said Everhart Museum Executive Director Kathy Johnson Bowles. “Meaningful Objects is the result of the invitation.

“The participants’ generosity and their willingness to share personal stories have been touching and I’m profoundly grateful for it. In looking at the objects and reading about them, I’m astounded by the breadth and depth of human experience and how objects can bring joy, shape identity, connect us to each other over time and space, facilitate healing, and serve as beacons of hope and resilience.”

Featured objects include everything from early sound machines, French Impressionism, and Currier and Ives prints, to Mickey Mouse memorabilia, an antique truck grille, and contemporary art.

One of the items on display is a Louis N. Pontone painting loaned by Debbie Pann, Everhart Museum trustee, who explained, “This painting hung in the office of my late husband, George A. Pann, who was the chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Third National Bank in Scranton.”

“It was first purchased as part of the remodeling of the office, which took place in the mid-1980s. Coincidentally, it was chosen for the office by local architect John Palumbo. When I began working at the Everhart in 2003, John was the Museum’s board president.

When our home was built in 1987, we were looking for a piece of art to display over our fireplace, and the first thing that came to mind was this piece. George and I both loved it, and I especially liked the bird, which appears to be flying out of the painting. We ultimately purchased a beautiful piece by another local artist to take its place in the office, and From Out of the Blue was hung over our fireplace and became the backdrop for many family and friend photos over the years. It holds many memories, both from the bank, where I worked alongside George for over 20 years, and in our home.”

The Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton, has temporary hours of noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p .m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Admission is always free for Everhart Museum members. For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org/, contact the Museum at 570-346-7186, or email [email protected]