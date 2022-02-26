Faculty and Alumni Exhibit to open at Schulman Gallery

Artist Kathy Whiton admits she’s not a fan of ice, snow or below-freezing temperatures.

“The older I get,” she said, “the less I like winter.”

But all the Mountain Top painter has to do is look at “Summer Afternoon,” a picture she painted outdoors on campus last semester at Luzerne County Community College, and she can remind herself that better, i.e. warmer, days are coming.

“It was just so pleasant to be outside,” she reminisced. “We were out by the 9/11 Memorial, and there was so much green and blue.”

Whiton’s painting of green trees under a blue sky filled with fluffy clouds is one of many pieces of art that will be on display through Feb. 25 during the 2022 Faculty and Alumni Art Exhibit at Luzerne County Community College’s Schulman Gallery.

The exhibit opens on Friday Jan. 28 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. (Snow date is Jan. 31.)

Whiton, who is retired from the banking industry, also used to teach art classes in the Crestwood School District’s adult education program and in her home.

“It’s way more fun to be a student than a teacher,” she said with a laugh, noting she has thoroughly enjoyed taking classes at LCCC and hopes to sign up for more.

Another LCCC alum whose work will be shown in the exhibit is Elizabeth “Lilly” Redan of Tunkhannock, a professional photographer who’s enthusiastic about traveling.

“I’ve always been an outdoors girl,” she noted. “I love doing adventurous-type photo shoots. I do what it takes to get that nice shot. I’ve climbed up trees. I’ve climbed up rocks.”

On a trip to the Greek island of Santorini in the Aegean Sea, there was no need to climb to capture a picturesque image of a white church, set against the backdrop of sea and sky.

“It was relaxing,” Redan remembered. “We went in the off-peak season, in November. It was very quiet and quaint. You could mosey anywhere.”

When she’s not busy photographing weddings and reunions or portraits, Redan has a list of places she’d like to visit. Iceland is near the top, along with the Netherlands, Alaska and Upper Canada. And if you guessed she’s looking for a place where she can photograph the Northern Lights, you’re right.

“That’s one of my goals,” she said.

Photographer Mindy Nardone, who is on the faculty at LCCC, also has a special love for capturing natural images outdoors, whether that’s in Ireland, Greece, or Canada.

Closer to home, “the Jersey Shore is my favorite spot that I can access quickly,” she said. “I go at least once a year.”

That’s where she captured two images that will be in the Faculty and Alumni Art Exhibit: “Dunes” and “After the Storm.”

“Those are digital prints but they’re from film,” she said. “I love film. My favorite format is 120. I shoot with plastic cameras and pinhole cameras, vintage cameras from the ‘60s and ’70s.”

“It’s not as hard to get film as you might think,” said Nardone, who likes to at least introduce her students to the cameras she prefers for her art.

When you shoot with film, she said, “You don’t have all the bells and whistles. You are framing that image, deciding what it’s going to be. I don’t crop; everything is edge to edge and I leave it that way.”

Nardone also prefers the look of film, as opposed to digital photos. “Film has a grain to it, a depth to it, a saturation to it,” she said. “It has a softness.”

While last year’s Faculty and Alumni Exhibit was virtual because of the pandemic, Nardone is looking forward to seeing people and artwork in person this year.

“Virtual, I thought was fine for what was going on,” she said. “But seeing the actual work, it’s just nicer to be there.”

The exhibit is free to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more info, call 570-740-0727 or visit luzerne.edu/schulmangallery/.