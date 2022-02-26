🔊 Listen to this

Four renowned Italian musicians will present a live musical program at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14 at First Presbyterian Church, 97 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Conductor, pianist, and composer Frederico Longo will be joined by violinist Domenico Masiello and pianist Michele Fazio in a performance of Longo’s Notte di Luce. Composed in Cremona, Italy in June 2020, this programmatic work in 10 “scenes” details the inner transformation of “Night of Light” from a lesser to a superior state of consciousness.

The program will also feature mezzo-soprano Mariella Guarnera performing works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Camille Saint-Saëns, Jules Massenet, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Ms. Guarnera is a widely acclaimed vocalist with experience both on the concert stage and the opera hall. She has collaborated with well-known talent such as José Carreras and Andrea Bocelli.

The concert is presented in collaboration with World Artists Experiences, a non profit organization which bridges people and culture across the continents using the international language of the arts.

For more information, contact Michael Stretanski at 570-287-6554 or Raphael Micca at [email protected]