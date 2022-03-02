🔊 Listen to this

Local radio personality Craig “Mark” Davis was diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia (hereditary high cholesterol) after his son volunteered for genetic testing.

Caroline deRichemond, a certified registered nurse practitioner and a certified lipid specialist with Geisinger, recognized the warning signs, and a cardiac catheterization found severe blockage of a major artery, leading to a stent procedure for Davis two years ago.

But that’s just the beginning of his story.

Since becoming aware of his condition, Davis has stayed heart healthy through taking medication to manage his cholesterol, adoption of a plant-based diet, and exercising more than he had in the past.

“I was aware that it was in my family. My grandmother had back then what they called hardening of the arteries,” Davis said. “And my mother had a triple bypass, aortic valve replacement. She had heart problems her whole life. So I knew that I probably had it.”

He also had a brother who died of a heart attack three years ago.

Davis, who is approaching 65, said he has been on lipid-lowering statin medications since he was 39.

“I thought that was enough. I thought that was all that I needed to do, because I wasn’t having any problems. I wouldn’t have any pain,” he said.

When testing a few years ago revealed that Davis’ son Kyle had the same condition at 24, he we went to see a cardiologist at Geisinger and they referred him to deRichemond.

“That turned out to be the beginning of an event which saved my life,” Davis said.

“Caroline sat down, started talking to my son and my wife (Donna) and discussing my son’s condition. And then my wife started mentioning me,” he recalled.

At that point, deRichemond began asking questions: How old was Davis? Has he had a major cardiac event.

When the answer was no, she asked to see the elder Davis immediately. She began treating him with a combination of cholesterol medications which markedly improved his “bad” cholesterol, or LDL, which stands for low-density lipoproteins.

“So it doesn’t work for everybody, but it worked for me,” Davis said.

But that wasn’t all. He was subjected to a battery of tests. While a they went well, deRichemond and a cardiologist spotted an abnormality, Davis recalled, and he was sent for a heart catheterization.

He was told he would need open heart surgery. His main artery — the left anterior descending artery (LAD), often called ” the widowmaker,” was 95% blocked.

“So I was a candidate for a heart attack at any time. It could have been lethal,” Davis said.

Davis said he was conscientious about his heart health before, but is more so now.

“I just had an echocardiogram two days ago and everything’s going great,” he said. “The blood flow is good. The valves are good. Everything is good.”

He also has moved to a mostly plant-based diet, and has lost about 30 pounds and is doing regular exercise.

According to deRichemond, it’s estimated that one in 250 people have familial hypercholesterolemia, but additionally the Davis family has another inherited mutation.

To help diagnose people and save lives, Geisinger is testing 250,000 patients as part of its My Code project for 27 diagnoses, including hypercholesterolemia. That’s how Kyle Davis was identified as a likely candidate.

“It is a blessing that his son did this,” deRichemond said.

“And believe me, I have people similar to this family, to Mark’s family,” she said, adding that the condition is common in Northeastern Pennsylvania across generations.

“We’re saving lives,” she said. “We have answers. We have treatments now.”

***

MORE INFORMATION

The mission of the Family Heart Foundation is to save generations of families from heart disease through timely identification and improved care of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and elevated Lipoprotein(a). Through research, advocacy, and education we play a critical role in driving change, and empower families to navigate their own health.

To learn more, visit https://thefhfoundation.org/