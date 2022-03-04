The Fifth Grade team made up of Kayden Buzak, Luke Gordon, Zoe Pray and Collin Brenner, “took it to the tank,” the Shark Tank, that is, during a recent Social Studies presentation.

The Fifth Grade team made up of Kayden Buzak, Luke Gordon, Zoe Pray and Collin Brenner, “took it to the tank,” the Shark Tank, that is, during a recent Social Studies presentation.

Jessica Powis, Audrey Rymar and Rhea Mascarenhas survived “swimming with the sharks.”

The Saint Jude Fifth Grade class did not need to bring wetsuits to class, but they still got to swim with the sharks. Mrs. Martin’s Fifth Grade class took part in their own version of Shark Tank as the culminating activity of an Egyptian invention unit.

The Eighth Grade class served as the judges, or “Sharks” as the Fifth Grade teams presented Egyptian inventions they had researched, built and created advertising for. Students showed off their negotiating skills as they tried to sell the judges on inventions ranging from farm implements to cosmetics