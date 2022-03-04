🔊 Listen to this

The Saint Jude Fifth Grade class did not need to bring wetsuits to class, but they still got to swim with the sharks. Mrs. Martin’s Fifth Grade class took part in their own version of Shark Tank as the culminating activity of an Egyptian invention unit.

The Eighth Grade class served as the judges, or “Sharks” as the Fifth Grade teams presented Egyptian inventions they had researched, built and created advertising for. Students showed off their negotiating skills as they tried to sell the judges on inventions ranging from farm implements to cosmetics