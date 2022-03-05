Free performance will be March 11 in Scranton

People who mispronounce “espresso” make him mad. So do people who watch a movie and pretend they’ve read the book.

As you listen to Holden — a character in an original play called “Soda Pop Can” — complain about things he doesn’t like, it almost would be amusing.

Except that the character also, quite seriously, makes such comments as “Gonna kick-start a revolution” and “You all need to die.”

And, since the full title of this hour-long play is “Soda Pop Can: An American High School Shooting,” you know this won’t end well.

The production is a project of REV Theatre, put together by its co-artistic directors Rosemary Hay and Rudy Caporaso, and supported by a Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Covid–19 Creative Community Grant.

Caporaso and Hay have been rehearsing for the past few weeks with a young cast at the NEPA Youth Shelter, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, where a free performance will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 11.

Before rehearsal on a recent Tuesday, 20-year-old Taryn Loney of West Scranton was cutting red construction paper into confetti-like pieces, to represent blood.

Loney said she will portray several characters in the show, including Brenda Spencer, a real person who in 1979, at age 16, shot and killed two adults and wounded eight children and a San Diego police officer.

When someone asked why she had taken aim at the elementary school across the street from her home, Spencer replied that she didn’t like Mondays.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of The Boomtown Rats,” said co-director Caporaso, who wrote the script for the show. “But they had a #1 hit with the song ‘I Don’t Like Mondays,’ based on her response.”

That song is part of the “Soda Pop Can” production, along with an original rap that 17-year-old cast member Jahsier Gillette has been practicing and something from the band Nine Inch Nails. As of a Thursday rehearsal, Caporaso hadn’t decided which Nine Inch Nails song to use.

But he has decided the evening will include recordings of 911 calls, plenty of metal soda cans pierced with holes — to represent the target practice mass shooters have been known to undertake — and lots of troubling dialogue.

“Don’t even try to pin this on my parents,” the character Holden says at one point, surmising that his mom and dad would say, “If only we could’ve reached him somehow. If only we asked the right questions.”

Adding to his point that people shouldn’t blame his mother, the well-read Holden also quotes Shakespeare: “Good wombs have borne bad sons.”

“For me, the vast amount of source material is mind boggling and upsetting,” Caporaso said, noting that his research material included journals and tapes made by the Columbine shooters — as well as information about shootings that happened much earlier.

“When do you think the first school shooting in America was?” Caporaso asked a reporter — who guessed it was the 1960s. Or, maybe, 1950s?

“It was 1853, in Kentucky,” Caporaso said, referring to an incident in which the older brother of a boy named William Ward came to the Louisville School and shot teacher William Butler in retaliation for the teacher punishing the younger Ward for eating chestnuts in class and lying about it.

Caporaso and the cast agree, there are no quick or easy answers regarding the ever-growing list of school shootings.

But they want to bring attention to the problem.

“I hope to enlighten minds,” Gillette said. “This is something people should take more serious. I know there are kids who laugh about it.”

In the show, Gillette portrays a character named Langston — a person who appreciates poetry, who at one point will crouch under a desk, saying he doesn’t want to die, he wants to live and get a driver’s license, he wants to go home and give his grandmother her insulin.

Cast member Christian Pehanich, 13, portrays a character named Novak, who regularly works out by boxing in a gym. Novak also likes Chinese food and one day receives two fortunes inside a cookie. One fortune mentions something about expecting a surprise. Of course, he would hope it’s a good surprise … but this is an unsettling piece of theater.

Portraying the school shooter is Connor Griggs, 16, who has been working with Caporaso and Hay in REV Theatre productions as far back as 2014, when he was an 8-year-old with a lead role in “Handsome and Petal,” a comic spin-off of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.”

This show has a much starker mood and, sadly, is closer to real life, since the character of the shooter is a compilation of actual shooters.

Answering a reporter’s question about how safe cast members feel at their schools in real life, Griggs said he attends both Scranton High School and The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County and feels safer at the latter because they have lockdown drills.

Gillette is home-schooled now, because of Covid, and Loney has graduated.

Pehanich attends South Scranton Intermediate Unit, where he doesn’t worry too much. “I’ve got no beef with anybody. I’m good.”

Of course, as the show demonstrates, a person need not have a quarrel with a shooter to become a victim.

The NEPA Youth Shelter, where the performance will take place, is at the corner of Wyoming and Olive streets. Executive director Maureen Maher-Gray established it “for any teen looking for a safe space to hang out and have some fun.”

About 30 teens visit the shelter every day, Maher-Gray said, noting the facility has a pool table, recording studio and plans for field trips to an animal sanctuary and baseball games. Thanks to REV Theatre Co. and that Lackawanna County grant, it also has a theatre program.

