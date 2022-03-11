🔊 Listen to this

“You don’t want to do the same show every night,” virtuoso guitarist Joe Bonamassa said, explaining during a phone interview that he doesn’t have a set-in-stone set list.

He wants to keep things interesting not only for his fans, he said, but for himself as he looks ahead to a full schedule of tour dates in the United States and Europe.

Then Bonamassa, whom Guitar World Magazine has described as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” relented, and admitted there are a few songs that are so popular he’s likely to include them in just about any concert, including his 8 p.m. March 14 performance at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

“There’s ‘Mountain Time’ and ‘Sloe Gin’ and ‘The Ballad of John Henry,’ ” he said. “We have to get to those.”

That first song, “Mountain Time,” talks about heading “West on 80 and it won’t take too long til the road starts climbing up to Mountain Time,” where the singer expects to find a woman “wild as eagles … sweet as honeysuckle, her life’s flowing like a mountain stream. And she takes me somewhere. And it’s good to be there.”

Oh, that sounds like a happy sentiment. Much more upbeat than “Sloe Gin,” which talks about “Tryin’ to wash away the pain inside. Well, I’m sick and I’m all done in. And I’m standin’ in the rain. And I feel like I’m gonna cry.”

“Sloe Gin” seems to fall into step with some of Bonamassa’s other songs, like “The Heart That Never Waits,” which mentions how “the blues led to the bottle that landed me on the street,” and “Time Clocks,” which talks about “rain soaking through my coat, about to capsize my boat.”

So, a reporter asked, what does it all mean? Are you feeling overwhelmed, like your boat is going under?”

“They’re just metaphors,” Bonamassa said, adding there was no need to dissect his songs line by line, and sounding much more cheerful than some of the lyrics would suggest.

“It all comes from a real place,” he said. “You tap into those emotions.”

OK, so how about “The Ballad of John Henry?” Is that about the famous folk hero with a hammer?

Yes, Bonamassa said. “It’s man vs. machine. He dared to take on the machine. It’s a metaphor for how the working class (is affected when) factories shut down.”

“The good news is we could spend more time with Tik Tok,” he said with a touch of sarcasm, admitting he’s not a big fan of social media. “It used to just about what you had for lunch. Now you long for that day, because it’s been weaponized, it’s morphed into something sinister. I do think it’s made people more combative.”

On a lighter note Bonamassa is grateful for the way audiences are reacting to his tour, which features new songs from his latest albums, “Time Clocks” and “Royal Tea.”

“I’m really pleased with the way this show is going,” he said.

He’s also pleased that he and his Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation have been able to “raise a lot of money for music education and for musicians who were affected by the (pandemic-related) work stoppage. It was difficult for a lot of musicians who had no means to support themselves. We raised a little over $600,000 and gave it all away.”

Bonamassa enjoys being able to give live concerts now.

“I like meeting people in person. I don’t like Zoom calls. I don’t like virtual anything,” he said. “I’d rather do it in person or not do it at all.”

If you’d like to join Bonamassa on Monday for his live concert at the Kirby Center, tickets are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Box Office, or by phone at 570-826-1100.