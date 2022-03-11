Act Out Theatre Group presents ‘Figments’

Rick Jacobs, played by Tyler Floryan of Plains Township, has an alter ego of himself who appears only in his imagination. Behind Floryan is Rob Felker of Kingston who plays “Rick 2”.

Rick Jacobs, played by Tyler Floryan of Plains Township has writer’s block…and an overbearing mother and a penchant for his characters coming to life inside his head. Find out what happens to his mother and his characters in Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Figments, running March 18 through 20 at the Dunmore theater.

Sarah, played by Tracey Gruden of Plains Township, still haunts the dreams of her former boyfriend, Rick. Will Rick return to Sarah or does he have his sights set on a new love? Find out during Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Figments, March 18 through 20.

Act Out Theatre Group will present the play, Figments, March 18 through 20. Written by Billy St. John, the play is directed by Tim Huffman-Hutchins and features an adult cast from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

According to Huffman-Hutchins, of Clarks Summit, Figments is the story of a playwright named Rick Jacobs. As Jacobs tries to overcome a case of writer’s block, as well as an overbearing mother, the audience sees him interact with various individuals – some who are real and others who are figments of his imagination. His favorite interaction, however, might be with his upstairs neighbor Loni, played by Stephanie Skiro of Plains Township.

The play is special to Huffman-Hutchins because he has a direct tie to the play’s late author.

“(Billy St. John) was the director of a theater company based out of Ft Campbell, KY. I had been stationed there back in the 80s, and Billy put me in my first community theater production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. Fast forward many years later to 2002, and I was hired to direct my first show, not knowing at first that it was Billy’s show, I read the script and fell in love with it. When I realized that Billy was the author, I emailed him to make sure it was the same person. And to my amazement Billy not only was the author but he remembered me from so many years ago.

“So now it has been 20 years since my first production of Figments and I was thrilled when Dan (Pittman) agreed to let me launch a 20th anniversary production of Figments. While Billy has been gone from us for many years now, I know he is looking down on this cast and smiling.”

Pittman is the owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre Group.

Tyler Floryan of Plains Township portrays Jacobs.

“The hardest thing about my character is constantly wanting to interact with my real life and my imagination,” Floryan explained. “The characters in my head are all such a blast, I always want to break from the conversations with reality and start interacting more with all of my figments.”

Tabetha Jacobus of Wilkes-Barre plays one of the figments.

“I get to make the character my own since it’s a mix of the main character’s imagination and an actual person,” Jacobus said. “I love that while there are scripted parts that never change, I also get to ‘break character’ and be my sarcastic self at times, which is forcing me to step out of my comfort zone.

Jacobus, Floryan and Skiro are joined by Rob Felker of Kingston; Andrew Kurtz of Kingston; Justin Topa of Jessup; Kate Weston of Wilkes-Barre; Zachary D. Rossetti of Carbondale; Tish Lavelle of Scranton; Greg Germano of Scranton; Marissa Spryn of Jessup; Tracey Gruden of Plains Township; Matt Williams of Dallas, and Nicki Kylie Pimental of Dallas.

Figments runs March 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee will be at 1 p.m. on March 20. Tickets for the production are $15 and are available online at www.actouttheatre.com or at the door.

“This play is honestly like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Jacobus added. “It’s funny and witty and this cast has worked extremely hard to make this show something special. You’ll catch something different each time you see it.”

Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center. The theatre is now registering for March classes and upcoming workshops. Email the theatre directly to register for classes or workshops.