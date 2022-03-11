🔊 Listen to this

With release of the long-awaited U.S. Census of 1950 just weeks away, genealogists all over America are making their plans for using it to answer questions about their families.

Fortunately, the National Archives has prepared a training video in which experts explain all about it and show viewers how to get the most out of it. My approach to finding the video quickly is to search for “1950 U.S. Census National Archives.” In the second row (or close to it) you’ll find “Genealogy Series 1950 Census,” a 49-minute-long backgrounder.

There you’ll find presentations about key aspects of that census, which will be available to the public starting April 1 through a link on the Bureau of the Census’ website.

As I’ve mentioned before, the 1940s was a tumultuous decade in American life, with the whole U.S. population impacted by the upheaval of World War II and the changes in employment and address brought about by postwar prosperity.

By 1950, millions of people were living in different towns (or at least at different addresses) than in the past and were starting families and working at new jobs. The 1950 census will help a descendant already familiar with the Census of 1940 get a fix on all that.

The video from the National Archives (parent organization of the census) is not the only one available. A search will turn up specialized ones on topics like the growth in minority and immigrant populations and the shift of people southward and westward.

But the National Archives video looks like the best place to start preparing yourself. It’s actually a tape of a recent live online presentation. The videos won’t stop there. It contains a list of six more upcoming online live presentations on special topics along with their dates and times. Don’t worry if you miss them, because just like this one they’ll be recorded and available later to the searcher. You’ll still have time to view them before April 1, the 1950 census release date.

Back to our introduction. The video explains the system by which the paperwork was set up and the people’s responses recorded. So, you won’t be surprised when you finally gain access to the census.

You’ll pick up all sorts of useful tips. For instance, you’ll learn that the 1950 census contains the states and counties of origin, data that could help verify that the person you find listed is the person you are looking for.

Students’ college addresses are listed for the first time, an important change in an era when the GI Bill opened the doors of higher education all over the country for the many thousands of Americans who had served in the military.

The video also tells us that babies – easy to miss in the past – are more carefully noted and listed.

Transients, in an era when so many people were on the move or looking for new housing, are pegged to motels where they were found.

Not all is well, though. The census experts admit that some people living on reservations and others living abroad were missed.

The census, remember, is not yet indexed. You’ll have to know where your relatives were living at the time. As I’ve mentioned earlier, the public has been asked to cooperate by using an included tool to correct and straighten out spellings of relatives’ names to help with later indexing.

Bottom line: here’s the help we need as April 1 nears. Taking advantage of it will make our genealogy all the easier.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]