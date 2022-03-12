🔊 Listen to this

A query from a mid-level manager:

I’m now at the point in my life where I’m a mentor to younger people in their 20s who are beginning their careers. I’m 52. I’m finding this wonderful, fulfilling, self-esteem boosting, energizing and fun. I feel like I’m being a good person. I feel like I’m helping others and being a servant.

This, after a career of being so selfish and self-centered, narcissistic and insecure, always needing external validation, always needing to get the credit, the praise.

What is the best way to be a mentor?

From other executives I have relied on, including my social and religious affiliations, I’ve learned some things: Listen; say thank you; say good job; specifically point out good work; specifically point out mistakes/places where they could’ve done better, but don’t attack, simply teach and show how they can improve; be straight and honest and direct; ALWAYS emphasize no substitute exists for hard work; be empathetic and compassionate; show in my own actions the ability to take responsibility for mistakes and apologize, be truthful, don’t use excuses, don’t be lazy, don’t push work off to someone else, be willing to help the team by doing work that isn’t actually mine, be bold, be genuine/authentic/sincere, etc.

OK, so what else?

G: Much of what you have shared is spot on for being an effective mentor, and it can even apply to parenting. However, a co-worker or subordinate is not your child to raise, but rather a professional who may simply need the type of limited guidance, coaching and specific instruction that fits a unique situation or project, not a lifetime overseer.

I am reminded of when I was in grade school and apparently had shown my English teacher some level of aptitude for the language. But I do not think that is the reason I was asked, or selected, to be a student tutor … not sure which it was.

Some girl at a lower grade level than myself needed extra instruction, one on one.

It probably helped that I had the makings of a hall monitor and playground assistant, whose duties included getting the class to line up for fire drills, changing rooms or heading to the cafeteria.

It probably also helped that I was much taller and could be seen more easily by the tinier tykes, but that is another story.

I was to go over the alphabet and the reading assignments with her to help boost her reading level. This job assignment required that I arrive at school a bit earlier than the norm, go to a private closet-like space and be alone with this girl for a half hour session.

Fast forward several years.

In high school, I again found myself tutoring a much younger girl. She needed help with math and this time I got paid by the hour.

What I realized much later when I became a parent was that each of those tutoring situations was an opportunity to be an example of achievement, or at least maybe show a way, to help them succeed enough to continue a forward momentum.

Way more than being a teacher of school lessons that had to be mastered, to these girls I was the embodiment of hope because I added something to their sense of self, confidence and comfort.

I believe because I was older and taller, they looked up to me. And with no time at all it felt like they put their trust in me, a belief anyway that I would be able to help them do better and pull out of the pickle they were in.

This is because I acted as though we were more like girlfriends rather than me being an older sister or their parent doing some duty.

The secret sauce to being an effective mentor: friendliness.

Some of our professional friends do know more than we know. We naturally rely on them for their expertise or experience whenever we find ourselves in our own career pickles. These are the kinds of friends that also make us feel like we can have a similar success in our work, and perhaps enjoy our career as much as they seem to be enjoying theirs.

The ideal mentoring can seem to start out as a one-way relationship, but quickly will reveal itself to be a partnership that has friendship/friendliness as its foundation. The more emotional investment a mentor has in their mentee, and the deeper the interest in the mentee’s success, the greater the likelihood that it will be mutually rewarding.

Not knowing if you are in a “required” mentoring role, as part of your job description, or whether this is something that has organically developed because you appear to be the reliable hall monitor at the company, I think it is best if you put your energy toward those who you actually can see may be more likely to meet you amiably in a partnership dynamic.

Be sure to discuss with your supervisor that you feel you may do better with certain co-workers than others. Personality and attitude do come into play. Should challenges come up, don’t delay in bringing these issues to your boss.

If you have the luxury of choosing those you can mentor, all the better.

Employment questions

G: Business related, I had a conversation with a mother whose adult, single daughter has been in some turmoil about a full-time position open at the company where she is now employed part time. One glitch appears to be the daughter – a college grad in her 30s and living at home – is not interested in doing “that” job.

Some points to consider carefully when evaluating job openings:

• Yes, polish your resume to pursue that specific position, and accept an interview if it is offered. Go through the formal process. Why? Because frequently the position you think you are applying for may actually have favorable aspects in the job description you never knew existed, and/or the position may actually end up being modified from what the previous person in it was doing, and those tweaks may better suit your own needs. You won’t know until you are in the interview – and sometimes you won’t find out until after that process is completed and you are in the stage of negotiating the offer – what is actually possible.

• You can always say “No thank you” if offered the position, should it still not meet your needs.

• Sometimes we have to take work that we don’t find to be our “ideal” simply in order to pay bills, and to achieve financial independence. As I wrote in my book “We are Here for a Purpose: How to Find Yours” sometimes we have to do jobs that are not directly connected to our purpose, but that may fit into our life’s work in ways we cannot always see in the moment. Sometimes it is about doing work we are not wild about but that may ultimately connect us to another network for employment down the road, and a career path that will align more suitably with our heart’s desire.

• Going through a job application process to its conclusion can serve us well by helping open our minds to wider possibilities and even enrich our self-esteem.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more information, go to www.gisellemassi.com.