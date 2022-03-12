🔊 Listen to this

Like many of you, I’ve been watching the crisis in Ukraine very closely.

I’ve been devastated by the destructions and horrified by the images I’ve seen on television, in newspapers and on social media over the last several weeks.

Ukraine, which had been home to 44 million people before the war, is under siege and while no one knows when it will end, we can hope and pray that the time comes soon.

Until then, I am thrilled to see big brands and businesses backing out of Russian business dealings and pulling back on consumer options. The more pressure put on Russia as a country will hopefully help Russian leaders realize the error in their ways.

As of now, you can’t buy a Big Mac in Moscow or book a Hilton hotel room. Bravo to McDonald’s and Hilton Hotels & Resorts for asserting their power and making it difficult for people in Russia to continue on normally. While surely the Russian people are not the impetus behind this war, they can voice their opinion to leaders and hopefully call for change.

There’s a growing list of companies stopping services in Russia, and I’m impressed by the responsibility these organizations are taking. They realize that in this day and age consumers want to support brands they align with both for their products and their social concern.

I’m one of those people.

I’d more likely support a brand that helps causes I care about than one who chooses to grow their bottom line more than anything else.

Some businesses pulling back in Russia include – in addition to McDonald’s and Hilton – Mastercard, Visa, Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Starbucks (among others).

Can you imagine everyday Russians not getting their morning mocha latte? Starbucks is reportedly closing all of its restaurants, according to a New York Times report last week.

Even entertainment giant Netflix has suspended its service and is halting future projects in the country.

Similarly, Walt Disney Company, Sony and Warner Bros. are pausing the release of movies.

Tech giants like Google are taking actions, too, suspending advertising on Google.com and YouTube.

Wow.

The impact is going to be felt deeply, as people rely on these brands to provide regular services.

Experts say big brands exiting Russia will have a huge impact on Russian culture.

Whatever happens on the business front, I’m happy to see businesses putting people before profits and taking a stand – albeit in some cases only symbolically – to say that what the Russian government is doing is wrong.

I’ll think about that the next time I order a Big Mac or watch a Netflix series.

It’s important to support businesses whose values align with our own.

While I know many of the Russian people do not support this war and shouldn’t have services taken away from them, I hope the mass exodus enlightens Vladimir Putin.

Until that day comes, kudos to these brands for supporting people (not profits), and I’ll continue to support them from my tiny corner of the world.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]