We could call him ‘Mark O’Guydish’ for St. Patrick’s Day

I didn’t measure, but I’m pretty sure these are smaller than the three-inch recommended patties. I was taking them into the newsroom for our taste testers, and wanted to give those who agreed to try them more choices in smaller portions.

I prepped three variations of these so called “Irish” potato cakes: plain, with a mix of dried herbs as suggested, and with a finely minced half of a small onion that happened to be sitting in our kitchen at the time.

Wanting to do something for St. Patrick’s Day, I looked up “St. Patrick’s Day recipes” and — after plowing past the numerous variations on corned beef — I spotted “Irish Potato Cakes.” Mashed potatoes, flour, brown the patties in butter? Sounds suspiciously like my mom’s mashed potato cakes, but she’s of Slovak heritage.

The only difference I can see between Irish and Slovak potato cakes is the suggestion of adding some herbs. I don’t remember mom ever doing that. In fact you can add anything you fancy. We had half a small onion in the kitchen that I finely minced and put in some, while I made others with nothing but the potato and flour.

In my childhood house, this was a recipe for leftover mashed potatoes. As MT noted, mashing potatoes just to make these may feel like you’re skipping a step: Not eating the mashed potatoes as their own side.

But I think these are distinctive and tasty enough to make on first mash, as it were, if that strikes your fancy. Certainly most newsroom taste testers seemed to agree. I made smaller-than-usual cakes and offered plain, herbed and with onion. They were cooled to near room temperature when I took them in, but most didn’t wait until the candles warmed the chafing dish.

“It’s exquisite,” MT said (she was in the newsroom while I cooked). “Even when it’s not quite warm.”

“I would eat them even ice cold, reporter Ryan Evans said, also not waiting until they warmed more thoroughly. He added that, while he usually would opt for the onion flavor, in this case “the herbal was a little more pleasing.”

“Oh, it’s really good,” obituary clerk Ashley Bringmann said.

Editor Roger Dupuis pined for the classic accoutrements — “Now I need some sour cream, and ketchup” — while page designer Lyndsay Bartos, fresh off a dentist visit, first appreciated having something soft to taste. “Really good,” she said, opting for a plain cake, “I’ll go for the classics.”

Ah, the Slovak potato cake wins one.

All agreed they were at least as good as any at the usual food festivals, but without the grease. That’s the joy of doing the saute in butter. In this case, the potatoes are already cooked, so you don’t need hotter oil used in most potato cakes made from raw, grated spuds. Besides, the butter is part of the flavor as the cakes brown.

Use whatever potato you want, but this is something that I think is better if the patties stay together with as little flour as necessary. Russets (my choice) will probably work better than, say, Yukon gold. I also added very little butter and milk to the spuds while mashing, but they still came out so creamy I skipped the two tablespoons of milk this recipe calls for.

Dobru Chut!

Or, as Google claims the Irish would say it (for “enjoy your meal”)

Taitneamh a bhaint as do chuid béile!

Irish Potato Cakes (foodnetwork.com)

For about four cakes:

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1/3 cup (heaping) flour (consider adding gradually to judge consistency as you mix)

2 tablespoons milk (I definitely didn’t need this)

1 tablespoon mixed herbs.

Combine in a bowl and knead until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Divide into four balls on a floured surface and flatten each into a 3 inch patty.

Melt 1 ½ tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the patties and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes per side, adding butter to pan as needed.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish