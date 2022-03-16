Mayor honors him with Key to City of Wilkes-Barre

John Swiderski relaxes in his Wilkes-Barre home, showing off his framed medals from World War II.

Members of John Swiderski’s family put together a collage of photographs for his 100th birthday party at the Oak Grove Club. This is just part of it.

Several inches of snow fell in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday, but that didn’t keep 100-year-old John Swiderski of Wilkes-Barre away from his birthday party at the Oak Grove Club.

“A little snow wouldn’t stop that man,” his daughter Sharon Kuklewicz of Wilkes-Barre Township said with a chuckle.

Of course, a little snow is nothing for this World War II veteran who spent 18 months in German POW camps and, before that, “would hit the beach first and clear the way” as a member of the 4th Ranger Battalion, also known as Darby’s Rangers.

“It was like being on SEAL Team 6,” his friend Pete Nialetz said, leaning from his seat at the Oak Grove Club bar to let a reporter know just how elite and intensely trained Swiderski’s unit had been.

Swiderski turned 100 on March 10, and celebrated two days later with dozens of cheering friends and relatives, plus a Key to the City presented by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown.

“You remind me so much of my father,” Brown told him, noting his father also would have been 100 this year if he were still alive. “You are a hero.”

The Oak Grove Club was a bit too noisy for an interview on Saturday, so on Tuesday Swiderski welcomed a reporter to the home he shares with his daughter Patricia Goyne and talked about his life.

Born in the Mayflower section of Wilkes-Barre he remembers an early job, during the Depression, when he was 9 or 10, that took him to a farm near Bloomsburg. “I was working for 10 cents an hour,” he said, noting that he gave it up after a few weeks.

After that, he became a young entrepreneur.

“I was selling the Times Leader,” he said. “I would buy two papers for 3 cents and sell each one for 3 cents. If I could sell six, that was a big profit.”

When he was 15 he fibbed about his age, claiming to be two years older than he was so he could work for the Civilian Conservation Corps, which sent him to a ranch in New Mexico. “It was healthy work,” he said, recalling how he planted trees and installed barbed wire fences for cattle.

When the United States entered World War II, he enlisted. “I was going to get drafted,” he said. “Why wait? Why monkey around?”

As a member of the 4th Ranger Battalion, he was part of a group leading the way into the fighting.

“Casualties were high,” he said. “I’m not saying we weren’t scared.”

One of the medals Swiderski keeps in an enclosed frame includes the Purple Heart he received after being wounded on the beach near Gela, Sicily. The beach had been laced with landmines and he was injured when an explosive device filled with hundreds of steel pellets blew up near him.

Pointing to his arms and shoulders, he admitted he was lucky the shrapnel hit him there. The device had been designed to hit soldiers in the crotch area.

“We called it the castrator,” he said grimly yet matter-of-factly.

Later, his unit was walking down a mountain path in northern Italy when the enemy surrounded them. “Somebody must have told them were were coming,” he said. “Because they were waiting for us. Instead of dying, we surrendered.”

Swiderski recalls being moved from place to place as a POW, until the war ended. “I had no problem getting along with people,” he said, noting he spoke some German, Polish and Italian.

“They let me send a postcard” to let his family know he was alive. But it had to be a short post card, not a letter. “They were very strict.”

After the war, Swiderski worked as a coal miner, a bartender, and a mover for H.J. Elick Co.

He also joined the Oak Grove Club, a private club in the Goose Island section of the city, where he is now the oldest member.

People there sometimes call him “Father John,” a joke based on a long-ago introduction during which someone apparently didn’t hear the entire phrase that he was “Sharon’s father, John.”

Club members rave about the homegrown tomatoes Swiderski has shared with them over the years, and also about his homemade chili sauce. Swiderski said his recipe includes tomatoes, onions, celery, and spices including cinnamon.

“The mailman would be coming up the street and say, ‘John, I can smell that chili sauce half a block away,’ ” Swiderski recalled proudly. “If I gave you some, you would want more.”

While he doesn’t expect to work too hard in the backyard garden this season, he is willing to help his son and neighbor, Jack Swiderski. “He can get up and down on his knees,” the elder Swiderski said. “If I get down, I can’t get up. Maybe I’ll dig a hole.”

Swiderski, who attributes his long life to hard work and staying active, enjoys playing Words With Friends with people as far away as California. He also likes to visit his club a few days a week, where his drink of choice is rum mixed with a lemon-lime soda.

“I just drink one or two,” he said. “If I would drink three, I’d just fall down.”