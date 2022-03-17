Free event is 11 a.m. Saturday in Tunkhannock

🔊 Listen to this

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, local storyteller Hal Pratt will bring “Leprechaun Lore” back to the Dietrich Theater in Downtown Tunkhannock at 11 a.m. Saturday March 19 for a free presentation on these fascinating fellows from folklore.

Seeking some advance information, a reporter asked Pratt where a person would be most likely to spot a leprechaun.

“Well, lass,” Pratt said, with an accent that seemed to ripple like a mountain stream. “The best place to look would be a forest, a quiet area, not a place with a lot of people or a lot of noise.”

“The best time would be early in the morning. I usually tell people to get up at 5 or 6, when there’s not a lot of people around.”

So, how do you know you’ve found a leprechaun?

“You’re likely to hear a leprechaun before you see him,” Pratt said, explaining a traditional leprechaun would earn his living as an old-fashioned shoemaker. “He doesn’t glue them; he takes his tacks and his little hammer, and you’d hear his tap-tap-tap.”

If you want to learn more about these fanciful creatures, Pratt urges you to come to attend the Saturday event.

Dietrich executive director Erica Rogler has seen past presentations, and recommends it for all ages. “It’s just this beautiful performance,” she said, explaining Pratt will “seamlessly” transform himself into a leprechaun as he speaks.

The storyteller lives in a rural part of Wyoming County where, he explained, he’s more likely to spot the wee folk than if he lived in the town of Tunkhannock. He’s Scotch-Irish by heritage and on Thursday afternoon said he expected to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by “having bangers (sausages) for dinner, I’m sure.”

As a final thought in a brief interview, he added, “If we all believed in politicians a bit less and in leprechauns a bit more, the world would be a better place.”