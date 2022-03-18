35th annual event offers three concerts

🔊 Listen to this

Bach is back.

As in, the Arcadia Chorale’s 35th annual Bach Festival, after an absence of two years, has returned to Scranton — and music director Matthew Rupcich is thrilled.

“I’m just writing an email to the orchestra,” he said as he answered his phone earlier this week. “Sharing with them how lucky and fortunate we are in a place and time, in regard to the pandemic, that we can perform without masks and do so with confidence.”

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, the Bach Festival this weekend offers three concerts, including an organ recital Saturday afternoon, chamber music Saturday evening, and choral singing on Sunday afternoon.

As director of the chorale, Rupcich knows the singers have been working diligently to prepare several treats for the audience.

“It’s just breath-taking,” he said, speaking of “Beatus Vir,” a piece that composer Claudio Monteverdi scored for a six-part chorus in 1630. Based on Psalm 112, “it’s ethereal and quite beautiful” he said, noting “the final ‘amen’ is one of the most glorious final ‘amens’ I’ve experienced.”

Johann Sebastian Bach himself will be represented in the choral concert by “Jesu Meine Freude,” which is one of six motets he wrote when he first arrived at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig.

“It’s rarely done because it’s very difficult to sing,” Rupcich said. “The chorale is doing beautifully with it, and they almost have to be vocal acrobats.”

“People consider this work to be very dramatic and emotional. It describes Jesus Christ freeing man from sin and death,” the music director added, noting there are 11 movements in it, with “the even-number movements coming from Scripture and the odd-number movements coming from Bach’s librettist Johann Franck.”

The final piece, by George Frideric Handel, is Dettingen Te Deum, which Rupcich described as “a very celebratory work, almost militaristic in fashion, highly energetic and very uplifting.”

Handel was court composer at the Chapel Royale in London, where King George II commissioned the work after he, as the last reigning British monarch to lead troops in battle, assisted Austrian forces to defeat the French in Dettingen, Bavaria.

“It features three mezzo soloists — they have some short solos — and Moses Andrade, our bass soloist, has a substantial portion,” Rupcich said.

The Bach Festival will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19 with an organ recital by Mark Laubach, who will perform works of Bach and Handel and other composers at Elm Park Methodist Church, 712 Linden St., Scranton.

The chamber music concert, with members of the Arcadia Festival Orchestra, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton.

The Arcadia Chorale Concert, set for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, also will take place at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Admission to the organ recital is free to everyone. Tickets to the chamber music concert and Arcadia Chorale Concert is free to students, $10 for seniors and $15 for general admission.

Tickets are available at arcadiachorale.org or by calling 570-871-8350.