Looking forward to spending time with grandkids

Dr. Michael Ferraro’s eyes brightened when he talked about Ed Feistl, the teacher who nurtured his early love for science.

And they really beamed when he talked about his wife and best friend, Ann. “I fell in love with her the first day I saw her,” he said, adding he used to dissect frogs for his then-high school sweetheart back in Mr. Feistl’s class at Wyoming Valley West.

But there were other times during a recent interview, when the physician’s eyes grew misty — as he thought about leaving his OB-GYN practice of 39 years to retire at the end of this month.

“It’s all I really know,” he mused. “It’s been a fun, fun time, for sure. Would I do it all over again? Absolutely.”

But, he explained, “I’m 67 years old, and private practice is a dying breed. Essentially you have to run with your hair on fire, trying to keep up with overhead costs.”

Economically, with reimbursements from insurance companies declining, maintaining a private practice just wasn’t making sense anymore.

So Ferraro announced his retirement in a recent newspaper ad, telling his patients “It has been a privilege to care for you for the past 39 years. I thank you for choosing me to be your physician and I extend my best wishes for your future health and happiness.”

He really does care about his patients, nurses Jennifer Lelakowski and Carla Delaney told a reporter when Ferraro was out of earshot, adding they will miss working with him.

“I’ve never met a doctor who cares so much for his patients,” Lelakowski said.

“He always goes above and beyond,” Delaney said. “I could go to him for any concern on a patient and he would take care of it.”

With an interest in medicine that “just blossomed,” Ferraro was one of the first to enroll in the Wilkes-Hahnemann Program, which gave future physicians the chance to earn a bachelor’s degree from what was then Wilkes College in two years and then head to what was then the Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia for four years.

“The idea was to bring doctors back to the area,” Ferraro said.

After his medical residency in Boston, already married and a father of one, he did return to the area so he and Ann, who is a physical therapist, could be near their families.

“I said, ‘Michael, we have people who will babysit. Let’s go back,’ ” Ann Ferraro recalled.

So the couple returned to northeastern Pennsylvania, where their sons Michael and Jeffrey grew up knowing their grandparents.

As you might expect, Ferraro didn’t get to spend as much time with his growing boys as he wanted to.

“We’d have two kids playing soccer in two different directions,” Ann Ferraro remembered. “I was always trying to find a ride for one of them.”

“There were sacrifices,” Ferraro said. “There were times when I was so busy working or on call, I wasn’t around for my family. Ann was the one who really held things together. She’s been my mentor and my best friend.”

Ann Ferraro returns the sentiments. “He’s my best friend and he knows it,” she told a reporter during a separate conversation. “He’s always been the best thing in my life.”

So these two best friends intend to spend time with their grandchildren — Jackson, Ryan, Quinn and a fourth baby who is almost here.

“We’ll put lots of miles on the car,” Ferraro said.

The doctor also expects to maintain his administrative role with the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, which he serves as associate regional dean for the south campus.

“I’m really proud of being part of the medical college,” he said. “It has a cutting-edge curriculum and the doctors are wonderful, as are the people recruited as Ph.Ds. and everyone involved in support.”

He also expects he’ll have time to improve his golf game.

Ferraro said he can’t begin to estimate how many babies he delivered before he gave up obstetrics in 2004 to focus on gynecology. But with 3,000 active files, he has had quite a few patients.

When this reporter recently met two friends for lunch, all three of us agreed we will miss having him as our doctor.

“He had the kind of demeanor, you could tell him anything,” a woman from Nanticoke said.

“I had an ongoing concern, and he told me I was on a list of patients he prayed for,” said a woman from Plains Township, touched by the memory.

“He was always so kind and reassuring,” I said. “I wish him well in retirement and I’m grateful we had him as long as we did.”