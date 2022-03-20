🔊 Listen to this

Last weekend was probably one of the best I’ve had in some time.

While it was cold and snowy, it was always fresh and bright, with hundreds coming to Downtown Wilkes-Barre to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday. I was one of those people.

Seeing the businesses come out with floats, decorations and special characters brightened what might have been an otherwise lowkey weekend in the area, since Scranton’s parade had been delayed the day before.

I’m so glad that folks came out, both to watch the parade from the streets and to frequent downtown establishments that so eagerly wait for business on that day.

For me, I think of St. Patrick’s festivities as some of the best times of my life. That’s when I’ve seen people I haven’t throughout the year, since it seems everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s also the day (or week) that everyone feels lucky.

While St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated for a few days leading up to the actual holiday, we’re lucky to live in an area that honors so many heritages and commemorates them in special ways.

My best memories growing up are attending those parades with my grandmothers. Later in life I got to cover the parades as a news reporter, then eventually march in them as a member of the Times Leader advertising staff.

How much fun it was so see kids smile and see them hold out their pots of gold looking for candy. If you haven’t been to a parade in Downtown Wilkes-Barre before, I recommend attending one.

Not only are the floats incredible, but the smiles of people on the streets and in restaurants truly change your mood for the day.

While the St. Patrick’s Day parade is amazing, so too are the Christmas parades, Veterans’ Day parades, and all of the others.

Each celebrates something very different, yet similar at the same time. While we’re all busy people, it’s important to take time to enjoy something as simple as a parade. Hopefully, it reminds you of simpler times and make you feel as though we’re all united in the Wyoming Valley.

If we’re lucky, we’ll see each other at the next one.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]