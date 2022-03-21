🔊 Listen to this

Last week my daughter Kate sent a video that really perked me up. She and Eve, her 4-year-old daughter, were taking a “nature walk” and Eve spotted the first crocuses of this Spring near their Illinois home. With a bit of a warm-up recently, buds are beginning to form and Spring flowers are poking through the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania too.

But if you suffer from seasonal allergies, you may already be feeling the effects of the Spring allergy season. Although our area is not producing a high pollen count just yet, wind can already be bringing us pollen from slightly warmer regions to the south, like the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia.

And as the trees, bushes and flowers that make our area so beautiful in spring begin to open and produce more pollen, it’s only going to get more difficult for those suffering from moderate to severe allergy symptoms.

Allergies occur when our immune systems react to a foreign substance, like pollen, a bee sting or certain foods. When our body is exposed to something to which we’re allergic, it reacts by trying to remove the allergen.

For many, symptoms are mild and amount to an annoyance. Those symptoms can include:

· Sneezing

· Itchiness

· Coughing

· Runny nose

· Hives

· Swelling

But in some cases, allergy sufferers experience anaphylaxis, a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction.

For some, avoiding the outdoors on days when pollen counts are highest can help ward off symptoms.

Opting for air conditioning over open windows can keep pollen out of your home. Pollen counts tend to be highest in the morning and on dry days, so venturing out after a passing storm or on a humid afternoon or evening can prevent some exposure to allergens. Even removing your clothes and taking a shower after being outside can help reduce allergic reactions.

For others, staying inside just isn’t an option. So, for the outdoor adventurers and weekend warriors out there, there are some options for treating seasonal allergies.

Medications like antihistamines, decongestants, steroidal nasal sprays and eye drops can help reduce and manage your symptoms. These medications can be used separately or in combination, with the advice of a pharmacist or your doctor.

Antihistamines can be purchased over the counter, and they reduce your body’s allergic response. They can cause drowsiness, so it’s best to see how the medication affects your body before you drive a car or operate other heavy machinery.

Decongestants can also be available over the counter, but more effective varieties, like pseudoephedrine, are only available at the pharmacy. Decongestants work to break up mucus in your body and relieve congestion, but you should consult your primary care physician or pharmacist if you find the need to take them for more than three days at a time.

Steroidal nasal sprays can reduce inflammation in your nose and help you breathe more easily. They’re also available over the counter and are recommended for one or two sprays a day in each nostril.

Steroidal nasal sprays differ from decongestant nasal sprays and can be used for longer periods of time than decongestants. Antihistamine nasal sprays are also available, but a prescription is needed for those.

Eye drops can help reduce some of the itching and watering that comes along with seasonal allergies, and they are available over the counter and through prescription, depending on the variety. For those who wear contact lenses, it’s important to remove them before applying eye drops to achieve the best results.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies, talk to your doctor and pharmacist about which of these medications might be right for you. And if you have ever experienced anaphylaxis triggered by an allergic reaction, talk to your doctor about EpiPen, a medication that can save your life in an emergency.

I wonder what eagle-eyed Eve will spot next?

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]