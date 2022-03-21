Meet-the-artists reception will be April 8

Tom Martin points to a portrait of his friend Jack, who ‘died in the ambulance’ after a heart attack and remembers watching doctors resuscitate him with the paddles of an automated external defibrillator.

Naomi Martin’s latest project, which she is creating section by section on the easel, is inspired by a photo of her son and grandchildren, who live in Alaska. Her son, who was known as Sean Thomas growing up, changed his named to Shukri Thomashefski.

Where many people might display photographs of family and friends, Naomi and Tom Martin of Hanover Township display paintings that look like photographs. Here, Naomi points to a portrait of her 3-year-old grandson, Elan, that she painted in oils.

This is Tom Martin’s portait of musician Bob O’Connell, who played keyboard for the Clarence Spady Band. You’ll notice the keyboard is reflected in the musician’s spectacles. Tom Martin, also an instrumentalist, has played harmonica in session with the band.

Tom Martin’s charcoal rendering of his own hands holding bones and a bird’s egg is symbolic of the cycle of life. He will display a print of the piece in the upcoming art exhibit because he sold the original.

There’s the Martins’ daughter Sarah, sporting her cap and gown at King’s College.

Granddaughter Adira is stretched out on a bench, a little girl tuckered after an exhausting day at a museum.

And, in the corner, you’ll see a family friend named Jack smiling triumphantly — and why not? — he’s still alive, resuscitated with a defibrillator after a heart attack appeared to have killed him.

When you walk through Naomi and Tom Martin’s home in Hanover Township you’ll see lots of pictures of family and friends on the walls — and you might think they’re photographs.

But they’re not.

The couple, both retired occupational therapists, enjoy creating extremely realistic, representational art. They use charcoal, oil paint and pastels to create images that bear an amazing resemblance to photographs.

And they’re looking forward to a joint exhibit of their works that will open in King’s College Widmann Gallery on April 4, with an artists’ reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 8.

“We’d been involved with art most of our lives,” Tom said, noting that in recent years the couple began taking lessons with Joel Carson Jones at his Truform Studio in Plymouth. “We just told him we wanted to learn to draw better.”

The realistic style Jones helped them develop can be traced back to the Renaissance, Tom said, adding that Luzerne County Community College art instructor Michael Molnar, along with Anthony Waichulis and Jones deserve credit for promoting the techniques in northeastern Pennsylvania.

If you visit the Martins’ exhibit at King’s College, you’ll see a wide variety of subjects, from Naomi’s portrait of grandson Elan to Tom’s self-portrait against a backdrop of shadowy figures that suggest ancestors.

“My favorite is always the one I’m working on now,” said Naomi, who happens to be in the middle of a portrait, based on a photograph, of her son and two grandchildren in Alaska, with a mountain as a backdrop.

Tom is fond of his portrait of keyboardist Bob O’Connell, who has played in the well-known Clarence Spady band. In that piece, you can see the keyboard reflected in the musician’s eyeglasses.

Also special to the artist is a charcoal rendering, based on an idea that came to him in a dream, that symbolizes the cycle of life.

Using some materials at the Truform Studio, Tom held chicken bones and a bird’s egg in his hands as Jones shot the photo. Then Tom recreated the image and it sold for $2,400.

A print of that image will be part of the exhibit at King’s College.

Some of Naomi’s artwork has also sold, so she knows what that feels like.

“Over the moon,” she said with a smile.

Tom and Naomi’s works — which include Naomi’s colorful miniatures that she paints as a member of the Cider Painters of America — have been exhibited locally at Mainstreet Galleries in Kingston.

Among their honors that extend beyond Northeastern Pennsylvania, Tom received a President’s Award and Naomi received a Newbie Award from the Salmagundi Art Club in New York City.

Their work is scheduled to be on display at King’s College through April 29. Regular hours for the Widmann Gallery are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend visits may be arranged.