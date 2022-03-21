Musical opens March 31 at St. Francis Bellarmine Theatre

Major characters in the Scranton Prep production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ show off their colorful costumes.

Lumière and Cogsworth are two of the fun characters in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ One is turning into a clock and the other is turning into a candelabra, thanks to the enchanted spell.

The Scranton Prep Players are preparing for their spring performance of “Beauty and the Beast.”

The musical is based on a beloved fairy tale about a prince transformed into a beast by an enchantress as punishment for his selfishness. Only if he learns to love someone and win her love in return, before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose, will beast be able to turn into a human again.

All of his household servants, meanwhile, are turning into furniture and furnishings, such as a candelabra, a clock, a teapot and lots of plates and silverware. They’re all rooting for Belle, a beautiful young woman imprisoned in the Beast’s castle, to win his heart, love him in return, and set them all free from the magic spell.

Popular musical numbers from the show include “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston” and the title song “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Scranton Prep Players will present their show at 7 p.m. March 31; at 7:30 p.m. April 1; at 2p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 3 p.m. April 3 in the St. Francis Bellarmine Theatre on the campus of Scranton Prep College Preparatory School.

Tickets for the show and brunch may be purchased online at scrantonprep.org.