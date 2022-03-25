🔊 Listen to this

Eurkea # 4 Hose Co. held its annual spaghetti take-out dinner on March 5 at the hose company on Grant Street in Olyphant. The volunteer firemen and their families pitched in at this 53rd spaghetti dinner fund-raiser.

Uppermost on many minds was the late mayor of Olyphant and past officer of Eureka # 4, Mayor John Sedlak Jr., who passed away two months ago.

Volunteering in the kitchen are, from left: Fred Holtman, Jonathan Eboli, Olyphant’s Mayor Jonathan Sedlak, Tim Tyleda, Micheal Gazella (Chief Cook), and Al Tullio.