All-acoustic evening with Mike Miz will be featured

🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple announces a retooled String Fling, offering an all-acoustic evening with Mike Miz on April 8 at 7 p.m. This is a one-nightstop from Nashville for Mike Miz, who hasn’t performed in NEPA since the fall.

Since signing with 3 Electric Records, Mike Miz has been gaining speed with such new single releases as“Virginia” and “High for Now.” As described by Rolling Stone Magazine, the song “Virginia” is a “monster of a jam rocker that like the Stones did decades before him, pins an irresistible melody to one of Rock’s most pined after three syllable names.”

Along with Michael Borowski on piano and Stephen Kurtz on upright bass, Miz will bring an old-time country Americana feel to his set, similar to what audiences might see in Nashville.

The remaining lineup includes star-studded locals such as Bret Alexander (The Badlees) joined by friends Tim& Rob Husty, AJ Jump and special guest, Ellie Rose. Bret is also no stranger to large-scale touring andrecording success with many years with the Badlees whose nationally acclaimed hits are “Angeline is Coming Home,” “Fear of Falling” and “Gwendolyn.”

Roy Williams (South Side Five, Bog Swing, Fiddle Tamers, Human Hands) will be accompanied by Shawn Caden as they debut their new duo, Big Leaf, with music made for guitar and mandolin.

Opening the show is one of the region’s favorite singers/songwriters and storytellers, Dave Brown (Dishonest Fiddlers) who recently moved to the Harrisburg area.

The program is designed to be a special intimate “unplugged” version of some of the area’s favorite rockers asthey perform mixed sets of original music, folklore and more.

The concert will take place in the Scranton Cultural Center’s Shopland Hall on the fourth floor at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Seating is general admission and tickets are $28.25 in advance and $38.25 day ofshow. Both cabaret-style seating and bench seating will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at the FidelityBank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster.String Fling is sponsored by Toyota of Scranton, UGI Utilities, Inc., The Hilton Scranton & Conference Centerand LT Verrastro. It is supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

Masks are highly recommended for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status. For additional information about the SCC’s current COVID-19 Mitigation Policies, visit SCCMT.org/COVID.