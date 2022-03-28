Research presented at CRLA Conference in Bucks County

East Stroudsburg University students Meghan Guarino and Steven Kilmetz presented their work at the Regional College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA) conference earlier this month at Bucks County Community College.

Guarino, a sophomore majoring in psychology from Olyphant, Pa. and Kilmetz, a junior majoring in chemical biotechnology and biochemistry from Macungie, Pa., shared their research on “How to Conduct an Engaging Hybrid Supplemental Instruction” with the more than 15 attendees.

They were accompanied by Dr. Kelly McKenzie, associate professor of academic success, and Matthew Simmons, coordinator of ESU’s Tutorial Program and academic coach. Together with Dr. McKenzie and Simmons, the students shared their findings of best practices for conducting a hybrid learning assistant session focusing on collaboration and engagement.

“Student involvement in presentations such as this are valuable because the students are actively engaged in the learning process, which was turned on its head during the pandemic,” says ESU Provost Margaret Ball. “In order for educators to provide students with the best possible learning outcomes, we need to listen to what they have to say about teaching methodology and practice. Successful pedagogies are changing rapidly, and we need to be prepared to adapt.”

According to Dr. McKenzie, the students presented on how to use OWL (360 degree camera, microphone and speaker) technology in a hybrid learning environment to facilitate collaborative learning. “Our presentation focused on how to prepare students for collaborative learning and how to use a variety of learning strategies to engage students in an active hybrid learning environment. We also discussed how to use free technology (Apps) to enhance active and collaborative hybrid learning,” McKenzie said. “Meghan and Steven brought tremendous insight to the presentation from the student perspective.”

CRLA was founded in 1966 and is the professional development resource of choice for college professionals dedicated to enhancing student academic success. CRLA provides a forum for the interchange of ideas, methods, and information to improve student learning.

For more information on CRLA visit crla.net. For information on the ESU presentation, please contact Dr. McKenzie at 570-422-3164 or email [email protected]