Our test cook makes spring veggies in a buttery sauce

🔊 Listen to this

The buttery spring vegetables served with shrimp cooked with olive oil, garlic and wine, making a meal acceptable to Catholic Lenten Friday bans on beef, pork and chicken. This was really delicious!

The veggies, steamed in staggered times and set on a platter to let the moisture evaporate before adding to the butter sauce.

I grew up with vegetables often coming from a can or being overcooked. I don’t blame mom, she was trying to feed a family of nine kids on a small budget with limited resources in the days before mega grocery store veggie sections and frozen everything. But my childhood experience did not instill a love of fresh produce simply because we didn’t see a lot of fresh produce.

Learning to prepare fresh veggies to taste changed all that, and one of the biggest discoveries was that you don’t have to cook the crisp (or bright colors) out of them before serving. In fact, keeping both color and texture makes a big difference in appearance, flavor and — according to articles I’ve read — nutrition.

As is often the case with recipes from TV shows, I just sort of stumbled on this, flipping on the right channel at the right time. The people at America’s Test Kitchen figured out how to steam four very different veggies in one pot without overcooking any of them. This version of a French beurre blanc — literally white butter — sauce is pretty simple and adds some nice flavor without overpowering. You can skip the sauce and season to your preference, or make it separate as a diner’s choice, of course.

I liked this so much I made it twice in quick succession, once for us at home and again for my vegetarian sister visiting our West Hazleton homestead. The first time I accompanied the veggies with some shrimp cooked in olive oil, garlic and wine. The second time I paired it with some Detroit Style Pizza (also from America’s Test Kitchen). I suspect this would make a great side with a lot of entrees, but it’s also pretty filling as a main course in a pinch. And it’s just as good quickly reheated the next day.

Dobru Chut!

Buttery Spring Vegetables (America’s test kitchen)

1 pound turnips (cut into ½ inch sticks )

1 pound asparagus, woody end trimmed, bias cut into 2 inch lengths

8 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed

4 radishes, halved and sliced thin

1 tablespoon shallot, minced

1 ½ teaspoon white wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon Sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons

Place turnips in steamer, put asparagus on top, steam two minutes. Add sugar snap peas on top and steam two more minutes. Add radishes and steam one more minute. Turn heat off, remove from steamer (reserve water) and put steamed veggies onto a platter (not a bowl) to stop cooking and let water evaporate

Put 3 tablespoons of the reserved steaming liquid into a pot. Add shallot, vinegar, salt and sugar. Heat and whisk until reduced to about 1-½ tablespoons, about two minutes. You are making the base for a Beurre Blanc — French white butter — sauce by emulsifying the butter so it sticks to the vegetables.

Whisk in butter one tablespoon at a time until fully emulsified and creamy, about 4-5 minutes. Add vegetables and gently toss to coat. Put on platter and top with fresh minced chives. Serve and enjoy.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish