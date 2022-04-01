Comedy/drama to open April 21 Providence Playhouse

The cast of the Actors Circle production of ‘Steel Magnolias’ is shown from left, seated: Norine Maier, Jessica McGuigan. Standing: Rachel Lucille Woodworth, Jennifer Frey Abdalla Susan Parrick, Kelly Kapacs.

Susan Parrick, seated, as Clairee, appears ready to have her hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop. From left are Rachel Lucille Woodworth as Annelle, Jennifer Frey Abdalla at Truvy and Kelly Kapacs as the curmudgeonly Ouiser.

Actors Circle will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton.

This comedy-drama is set in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin at Truvy’s in-home beauty parlor where a group of women regularly gather and discuss their lives.

Directed by Eric Lutz, the cast includes: Norine Maier as M’Lynn, and Jessica McGuigan as her daughter, Shelby; Jennifer Frey Abdalla as Truvy and Rachel Lucille Woodworth as her awkwardly shy assistant, Annelle; Kelly Kapacs as the curmudgeon Ouiser, and her sweet friend, Susan Parrick as Clairee.

Others on the production staff include: David Alejandro Smith as Stage Manager, Cathy Rist Strauch and Jeff Ginsberg as producers.

Show dates are April 21 through Apirl 24 and April 28 through May 1, with Thursday shows at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. The Saturday shows will be 1 p.m. April 23 and 8 p.m. April 30.

Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for senior, $8 for students, with discounts on Thursday, April 21. For reservations, email to [email protected], or call 570-342-9707.

Actors Circle is supported in part by a grant from the Lackawanna County Grant for the Arts and Culture, and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.