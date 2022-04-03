🔊 Listen to this

For the past several weeks, it has been nearly impossible, just as with the coronavirus, to avoid the media coverage and personal conversations with friends and relatives about these unusually complex fights of our lifetimes.

In wanting to assist those who may find themselves in challenging intellectual discussions or spiritual debates, this column reflects on communications with two individuals, one of whom, Mike, has been financially supporting the Ukrainian army and others, as he explains here:

“I’ve thought A LOT about the spiritual questions in this realm since 1997, when I was Bill Moyers’ researcher on his documentary about South Africa’s Truth & Reconciliation Commission. I watched hundreds of hours of video testimony and video footage of actual murders and horrific physical violence perpetrated against black South Africans by white South Africans. I interviewed, for the documentary, mothers who’d forgiven the murderers of their children, and South Africans whose children died as a result of apartheid violence. I talked with Bill about my beliefs and feelings, the difficulty I’d have in forgiving anyone who murdered a loved one; coming to understand that forgiveness is the only way to actually move forward in life, and achieve serenity and happiness. This is the precise process I’m now working through with some people in my personal and professional circles.

“I’ve pondered for decades what I would do if presented with the choice of nonviolent or violent resistance. Nelson Mandela went to prison because he chose to fight. The African National Congress split into two factions during the 1950s: those who chose armed resistance against the whites, and those who chose nonviolence. After 25 years of reflection, I’ve come to this conclusion: When evil happens, we need people like MLK Jr. and Gandhi, who led with nonviolence. AND, we need those who fight as Mandela did during the 1950s and ’60s. I am in the latter group. This is why I choose to support organizations that engage in armed resistance against the Russians.”

The other individual, John Meredith, is someone who has publicly spoken out, and written about, his experiences of several past lives as a soldier. Three of his lives ended when he was killed in battle, one by an enemy’s bayonet.

Having been shown in several visions the arc of his soul or spiritual journey, he states he chose in this lifetime to not participate in any killing and to live his life doing as little harm as possible to others. He committed himself to the path of peacemaking.

Though initially having received an induction notice for the Vietnam War, he ended up not being inducted as his classification of 1 A (eligible for service) was changed, so that he was only to be eligible for induction in times of national emergency.

To this day he does not know exactly how that happened, but accepts that it was in alignment with his soul or spiritual journey, in order that he stop participating in military action.

Years after this he had the thought that he should try to do “something” to participate, as he had felt some kind of responsibility. Perhaps because of the strong influence of those earlier lives, he said. So he contacted the enlistment office to see what was possible. The recruiter informed him that he was three years too late, then being of the age of 38 and at that time not eligible to enlist.

This would put a distinct period at the end of what was a long bloody cycle of killing and being killed in battle.

What these two perspectives offer is not dissimilar to what many feel now, who are living in countries with considerable freedom – liberties that are not possible in authoritarian structures. As the fighting abroad escalates, so too has the sense of duty or obligation to help those who are in this war, or help those who are forced to live in difficult zones and conditions as displaced persons.

Not to help those who are suffering and in need of protection as well as humanitarian aid can seem a virtual impossibility to those with deep convictions. Each of us may find ourselves at a cross roads when we feel confronted with the choice of taking up arms or not, or wondering what is the “best right” thing to do.

My response to Mike is a fundamental spiritual teaching similar to that which has been phrased in many creative ways, from asking “What would Jesus do?” to “What will this do to my karma?”.

Sometimes the best thing to do when in doubt is to wait.

To wait for clarity. To wait for more information. To wait for spiritual guidance.

I suggested he hold off on sending any more money to be used for lethal weaponry until we were able to have a conversation.

At that time, I would then tell him I was happy he was moved to do “something” to help those who are under attack. But I would explain my perspective on what that “something” could be that I believe is an acceptable spiritual way to be of help in wartime.

Just as there are opportunities without the conditions of war that do not require aiding in taking another’s life, there is always something one can do to help that does not escalate the world’s problems.

Being a peacemaker does not mean one does not act, nor does it require one to remain on the sidelines just focused on self-serving agendas, living far removed from imminent danger.

Being a peacemaker does mean one acts with the awareness of one’s accountability, with full insight of the consequences of one’s actions before they act.

Becoming a peacemaker requires deep soul searching.

Choosing to fund the Ukrainian army by directly donating money is the equivalent of putting a lethal weapon in someone’s hands.

Would you do this?

Knowing Mike has been on the spiritual path of peacemaker through his work as a teacher, being committed to a healthy lifestyle with sobriety the highest priority, through his work fostering dogs, and as a devoted student of history and religious and spiritual practices, I knew that it was essential for him to explore non-violent means of support and see if these avenues of aid were even more in alignment with how he wanted to live as a man of heart.

