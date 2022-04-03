🔊 Listen to this

Last weekend, one of my favorite restaurants was featured on the Business section of this paper.

I’m so glad when good businesses are mentioned and noted in places that reach mass audiences.

There is a lot to be said about locally owned small businesses. Maybe that’s why I find myself trying to support them over and over again.

When I first started going to Sweet Treat in Kingston, the business which I’m referencing above, it was when my grandmother took me for milkshakes. It was a popular spot for those truly “sweet” treats back in the day.

Nowadays, though, I stop there for much more: scrumptious breakfasts, conversation and relaxation. It is one of my favorite places in the Wyoming Valley, and if you stop there, I know you’ll feel the same.

What got me going in as a young adult was the breakfast special, priced extremely reasonably, for two eggs, toast and cottage fries.

As I’ve matured, I’ve moved on to the early bird special and added some bacon.

When you walk in, you immediately feel at home due to the nature of the staff and people surrounding you.

There are mostly locals, and the best wait staff in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

To say owner Jim Greer has done an amazing job would be an understatement.

People in the community, many of which are older, depend on Jim, his food and staff for not only their daily meals, but socialization. To provide all of that at once is a gift.

It’s not just breakfast that keeps people coming back, though. At lunch, it’s a whole different scene with hoagies, club sandwiches and salads making their way out the door.

You see students from Wyoming Seminary, workers from different trade associations, and people from all over stopping in for a bite to eat.

For me, perhaps, Sweet Treat has always been a place of comfort.

The folks there have always been the kindest, most good-hearted people I know. I couldn’t ask to spend my mornings anywhere else.

Whenever they win a “best breakfast” award or something of the like, I smile. They are beyond deserving.

As I thought about what to write this week, I was sitting at breakfast on a standard Thursday morning, so thought I should share about my experiences.

Whenever we get time to support a small business, it’s important.

To support a small business like Sweet Treat is even more than that. It’s like supporting family.

Next time you need a good cup of coffee, a hearty breakfast, or just to see a friendly smile, stop at Sweet Treat.

I promise you won’t be disappointed.