Child abuse and neglect is never an easy subject to address, because most of us would like to believe it happens less frequently than it does.

Unfortunately, about one in seven children experienced abuse or neglect in the U.S. over the last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The mistreatment or neglect of children under 18 is usually caused by an adult who is a parent, family member or person who has a role of responsibility in a child’s life. Often, children are abused by someone they love or are afraid of, or both, so it makes it difficult for children to speak up.

Child abuse takes many forms, but physical, mental and sexual abuse are the most common.

Physical abuse is the intentional use of physical force to harm, or cause injury to, a child and may include hitting, shaking, kicking, burning, poisoning or withholding sleep, food or medication.

Mental abuse is the purposeful and persistent harming of a child by acting or speaking in a way that interferes with the child’s emotional stability, development or sense of safety.

Sexual abuse is the pressuring or forcing of a child to engage in sexual activities that range from fondling to rape and can also include exposure to adult nudity and pornographic imagery.

Neglect occurs when a child’s life, health or well-being is endangered by failure to meet basic physical and emotional needs such as food, clothing, housing, emotional support, education and access to medical care. Often, those who neglect children face their own challenges, like lack of support or knowledge of proper childcare, substance use disorder or untreated mental illness.

Knowing the signs of abuse and neglect is the first step toward helping and potentially changing a child’s life for the better.

In general, an abused child may:

Not want to go to a specific place

Avoid being around a specific person

Display dramatic changes in behavior

Withdraw or be unusually passive or compliant

A child might be physically abused if they:

Have bruises, welts, broken bones, burns or other injuries that can’t be explained

Have marks that have a pattern, as from a hand, belt or other objects

Are afraid to go home

Avoid physical contact with others

Wear inappropriate clothing for the weather, such as long sleeves on warm day to conceal bruising

Withdraw from friends and activities

A child might be emotionally abused if they:

Constantly worry about doing something wrong

Struggle in school or have speech problems or delays in development

Exhibit symptoms of depression, anxiety or low self-esteem

Lack attachment to their parent or caregiver

Display extreme behavior such as over compliance, passiveness or aggression

Have headaches or stomachaches with no medical cause

A child might be sexually abused if they:

Have bruising, pain or bleeding around the genitals

Talk about being touched by an adult

Run away from home

Avoid a certain person

Have sexual knowledge or behavior inappropriate for their age

Have a sexually transmitted infection

Have nightmares or wet the bed after successful potty training

A child might be neglected if they:

Have dirty skin, hair and clothes

Have unmet medical and dental care needs

Miss school frequently

Exhibit poor weight gain or growth

Are left alone at home for long periods

Wear the same clothes all the time or lack appropriate attire for the weather, like a winter coat

Lack lunch or money for lunch at school

If you suspect a child is abused, report it. Often, reporting can be done anonymously, and you can report suspected abuse by calling Childline at 1-800-932-0313. The line is toll free and open 24/7. You can also reach out to your local Child Protective Services office or your local police department.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]