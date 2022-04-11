Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Child abuse and neglect is never an easy subject to address, because most of us would like to believe it happens less frequently than it does.
Unfortunately, about one in seven children experienced abuse or neglect in the U.S. over the last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The mistreatment or neglect of children under 18 is usually caused by an adult who is a parent, family member or person who has a role of responsibility in a child’s life. Often, children are abused by someone they love or are afraid of, or both, so it makes it difficult for children to speak up.
Child abuse takes many forms, but physical, mental and sexual abuse are the most common.
Physical abuse is the intentional use of physical force to harm, or cause injury to, a child and may include hitting, shaking, kicking, burning, poisoning or withholding sleep, food or medication.
Mental abuse is the purposeful and persistent harming of a child by acting or speaking in a way that interferes with the child’s emotional stability, development or sense of safety.
Sexual abuse is the pressuring or forcing of a child to engage in sexual activities that range from fondling to rape and can also include exposure to adult nudity and pornographic imagery.
Neglect occurs when a child’s life, health or well-being is endangered by failure to meet basic physical and emotional needs such as food, clothing, housing, emotional support, education and access to medical care. Often, those who neglect children face their own challenges, like lack of support or knowledge of proper childcare, substance use disorder or untreated mental illness.
Knowing the signs of abuse and neglect is the first step toward helping and potentially changing a child’s life for the better.
In general, an abused child may:
Not want to go to a specific place
Avoid being around a specific person
Display dramatic changes in behavior
Withdraw or be unusually passive or compliant
A child might be physically abused if they:
Have bruises, welts, broken bones, burns or other injuries that can’t be explained
Have marks that have a pattern, as from a hand, belt or other objects
Are afraid to go home
Avoid physical contact with others
Wear inappropriate clothing for the weather, such as long sleeves on warm day to conceal bruising
Withdraw from friends and activities
A child might be emotionally abused if they:
Constantly worry about doing something wrong
Struggle in school or have speech problems or delays in development
Exhibit symptoms of depression, anxiety or low self-esteem
Lack attachment to their parent or caregiver
Display extreme behavior such as over compliance, passiveness or aggression
Have headaches or stomachaches with no medical cause
A child might be sexually abused if they:
Have bruising, pain or bleeding around the genitals
Talk about being touched by an adult
Run away from home
Avoid a certain person
Have sexual knowledge or behavior inappropriate for their age
Have a sexually transmitted infection
Have nightmares or wet the bed after successful potty training
A child might be neglected if they:
Have dirty skin, hair and clothes
Have unmet medical and dental care needs
Miss school frequently
Exhibit poor weight gain or growth
Are left alone at home for long periods
Wear the same clothes all the time or lack appropriate attire for the weather, like a winter coat
Lack lunch or money for lunch at school
If you suspect a child is abused, report it. Often, reporting can be done anonymously, and you can report suspected abuse by calling Childline at 1-800-932-0313. The line is toll free and open 24/7. You can also reach out to your local Child Protective Services office or your local police department.
Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]