Author wrote about The Buoys and ‘Timothy’

🔊 Listen to this

The Osterhout Free Library will host a presentation about the book, “Somebody Else’s Dream: Dakota, The Buoys, & ‘Timothy.’ ” Rock journalist Maxim W. Furek will conduct the event at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

Furek’s book celebrates the 50th anniversary of the song “Timothy,” Luzerne County’s most controversial song, that paralleled real-life events during the 1963 Sheppton mining disaster. Written by Broadway playwright Rupert Holmes, “Timothy” was banned by numerous radio stations but became a massive international hit by The Buoys from Wilkes-Barre.

“Somebody Else’s Dream” depicts a cautionary tale of substance abuse, the pitfalls of fame, and the actual price of the rock and roll fantasy.

Furek is the author of “The Jordan Brothers: A Musical Biography of Rock’s Fortunate Sons” and “Sheppton: The Myth, Miracle, & Music.” In 2011, he inducted the Jordan Brothers into the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts Hall of Fame.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information please contact the Information Services Desk of the library at (570) 823-0156.