Gallery, walking tours available in Waverly Township

The National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom accepted Destination Freedom: The Underground Railroad Walking Tour, owned and managed by Waverly Community House in Waverly Township, Lackawanna County, as one of 16 new listings from the 43rd round of applications, representing sites and programs in 11 states across the country.

These new listings, alongside more than 700 sites, facilities, and programs already in the Network, provide insight into the diverse experiences of freedom seekers who bravely escaped slavery and those who assisted them.

The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom serves to honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide.

The Network currently represents over 700 locations in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.

“It’s fitting to welcome new additions to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom as we celebrate Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday. Like Harriet Tubman, the freedom seekers and allies highlighted in each Network to Freedom listing remind us of what can be accomplished when people take action against injustice,” said Diane Miller, national program manager of the Network to Freedom. “Each listing holds a unique part of the Underground Railroad story, and we look forward to working with members to amplify the power of these places.”

The walking tour guides visitors through the historic Black community of 19th century Waverly. Visitors witness sites that held the homes, schools, churches, and meeting places of freedom seekers and their allies. The tour paints a picture of an interconnected community of abolitionists, Underground Railroad activists, freedom seekers, and allies who came together to fight injustice.

The mission of Waverly Comm’sDestination Freedom Special Exhibits Gallery is to promote a greater understanding of the complex history of a small village and its role in the Underground Railroad and local Civil War history. Tour availability varies, but visitors can do self-guided tours at any time. The Gallery is open on Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays by appointment. To make an appointment, please call 570-586-8191 extension 2 or visit the website: www.waverlywalking tours.org. Questions may be emailed to [email protected]

The Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.