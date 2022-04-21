School edition show will be April 22-24

The Alabama Lambs are just about the cutest act the circus has ever seen. From left, are Sophia Tomasino of Shavertown, Keely Zabresky of Bear Creek Township, and Maddan Bennett of Throop.

Macie Bennett of Throop play a witch like no one has ever seen. Is she real, or is she just a character in one of Edward Bloom’s stories?

Act Out Theatre Group will present the musical, Big Fish: School Edition, April 22 through 24.

The musical is based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions and the 2003 film, Big Fish, written by John August and directed by Tim Burton.

Big Fish: School Edition follows the life of traveling salesman Edward Bloom, played by Benjamin Gruden of Plains Township. Audience members will be transported back in time to witness some of the fairy tales that formed Edward’s life, all while watching Edward and his family deal with his pending death.

“This is a heavy show, but there are also moments that are magical,” said director Dan Pittman. “Where else can you see a mermaid, witch, giant and werewolf all in one production?”

Sophia Tomasino of Shavertown plays Jenny Hill, a one-time love interest of Edward Bloom, as well as one of the Alabama Lambs that are featured in the show.

“Edward had such a big life in front of him and was always leaving making Jenny very disappointed every time,” she explained. “Though she may not appear (in the show) much, she is important. When Will (Edward’s son) comes to visit her, she gives him insight on what his father’s high school years entailed.

“This gives a great look into his past.”

Tate Elliott of Bear Creek Township plays Will Bloom. Will wants to learn the truth about his father’s past, but Edward prefers to tell stories instead, or so it seems.

It is not until the end of the production that the audience learns the truth behind the stories.

Tomasino, Gruden and Elliott are joined by Keely Zabresky (Sandra) of Bear Creek Township, Anne Doherty (Josephine) of Dunmore; Macie Bennett (the Witch), Throop; Dennis Lee (Karl the Giant), Larksville; Maddan Bennett (the Mermaid and dance captain), Throop, Miguel Rodriguez (Amos the Werewolf), Scranton; Dallas Fernandes (Zachy Price), Wilkes-Barre; James Kennedy (Don Price), Scranton; Vivian Santiago (Dr. Bennett), Covington Township; Chase Richmond (young Will), Throop; Lorcan Baden (Red Fang), Taylor and Madison Franckowiak (Will’s son), Waymart.

Big Fish runs April 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 24. Tickets for the production are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available online at www.actouttheatre.com or at the door.

“If you’ve never heard of Big Fish, I recommend taking a chance on this production,” said Kalen Churcher, musical director and costumer for the show. “The music is absolutely beautiful, and the performers have worked hard to capture some gorgeous harmonies.”

Tomasino agrees, adding that the music has been the most challenging aspect of the production.

“For me, the notes that I have to hit are a huge step (higher) than my last show,” said Tomasino, who played the scarecrow in Act Out Theatre Group’s production of The Wizard of Oz. “If you asked me if I could hit those notes last month, I would have immediately said no.

“Though it was challenging, it was honestly a huge excitement. Seeing that I could hit those notes made me so proud.”

Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Dunmore, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes in its arts and education center. The theatre is now registering for two summer camps and its free summer workshop. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.