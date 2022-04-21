Spring into Gardening event planned at Penn State/Wilkes-Barre

Azaleas may be among the flowring plants that will be on sale at the Penn State Master Gardeners event on April 30.

Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County will host a Spring into Gardening workshop on April 30 at Penn State/Wilkes-Barre, and coordinator Jill Baer invites gardeners of all experience levels, especially beginners, to attend.

“It’s a great opportunity to get exposed to what the master gardener program does, to use us as a resource,” Baer said in a telephone interview.

“Hopefully we will inspire you to enjoy your garden and make it your own,” she said. “With gardening, there’s always gonna be pitfalls. But we try to make the pitfalls less painful.”

Keynote speaker for the event is Paul Epsom of WNEP’s Home and Backyard program. “He’ll be speaking about gardens he has known, gardens that have inispired him,” Baer said of the Brisith-born Epsom.

Following his presentation, Penn State Master Gardeners of Luzerne County will present sessions on Asian jumping worms, native plants, gardening with wildlife, vegetable garden basics, the spotted lanternfly, and bees and other pollinators.

During the pandemic, Baer said, many people turned to gardening for the first time. “It might have been something they always wanted to do, and the pandemic gave them a window of time,” she said.

Or they may have wanted to start growing some of their own food, to become less dependent on supply chains.

Whatever their motivation, Baer welcomes newcomers to the world of gardening.

“It’s going to be wonderful” to hold the live event, Baer added. “It’s lovely to engage people in person, and easier to have organic sidebars to a conversation. It’s just pleasant.”

“We will have plants for sale,” she said. “Also horticulture-related items, things like books, lightly used, and gardening tools along with a variety of flowering plants.”

Master Gardeners will be available at the information table to answer personal gardening questions.

Spring into Gardening will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Bell Technology Center at Penn State Wilkes-Barre. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged. For info, call 570-825-1701. Registration fee is $25.