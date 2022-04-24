🔊 Listen to this

If you’re a regular reader of this column, you know that I dine out. A lot.

I love few things more than an expertly prepared meal, a comfortable atmosphere and seeing people from the area out and about enjoying themselves.

I talk to wait staff, bartenders and owners on the regular. These people are part of my friend circle to be honest, so we often speak and confer very candidly.

Some of the things I’m still hearing, two years into the pandemic, is that customers are still impatient, product shortages are real, prices are through the roof and workers – good ones, at least – are hard to come by.

I thought by this time some of the struggles would have dissipated. While some have, much has not returned back to normal.

The reality is this:

• Restaurants are still short-staffed. They are still scrambling for labor. They are still trying to keep employees healthy and retainable.

• Some ingredients and product are still scarce. Orders are placed for specific ingredients needed in recipes, but then they can’t be fulfilled. How unfortunate to be forced to remove a favorite dish from a menu because the proper products simply cannot be found. Fewer truckers – hence labor shortage – is part of this problem as well.

• Prices are at a premium. Costs have increased more than in decades, meaning some places have no choice but to increase customer costs. It’s certainly not the preferred thing to do, but in order to stay afloat and yield even a tiny profit, it is necessary.

• People are losing patience.

Expanding upon the last point, one restaurant owner mentioned how a customer became so irate at his restaurant a few weeks ago over a wrong dish placed on his table, that he berated the waitress so rudely that he had to walk over and settle the situation.

What could be so bad that you must create such a scene?

That’s why I’m asking everyone reading today to continue giving our beloved service-industry friends some extra leeway.

Understand mistakes happen, understand that staffing problems are still real, understand people are still trying to do their best.

Giving extra leeway and having patience is where we can all still continue making a difference.

Thanks to all of those workers who keep showing up at their restaurants everyday ready to serve us.

It does not go unnoticed and is very much appreciated.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. E-mail him thoughts at [email protected]