College thespians to present ‘All in the Timing’ by David Ives

Michael Ecker and Kayleigh Bergold will portray Don and Dawn in ‘The Universal Language,’ one of six one-acts by David Ives that King’s College will present April 21 through April 24.

Did you ever have a conversation you wished you could do over?

Maybe you discouraged someone from taking the seat next to you. Or incorrectly identified the author of a famous book. Or made such a nasty comment about your ex that the person sitting across the table in the cafe would have to be horrified.

When King’s College presents “All in the Timing,” six one-acts by David Ives, from April 21 through April 24, all of those mis-steps will appear in the first offering, “Sure Thing.”

And whenever one of the characters, Bill or Betty, says something that threatens to derail their potential relationship, a bell rings and they get to start over.

The stage direction didn’t call for the actors to ring the bell, “Sure Thing” director Brandi George noted. But she thinks it works better for the characters to be seen controlling it. “They have a constant do-over button,” she said.

All six plays are connected to timing, and they’re a feast for anyone who enjoys wordplay, said associate professor of theatre Dave Reynolds, who is directing four of the six one-acts.

“It’s all very, very funny,” said English professor Jennifer McClinton-Temple, who plays a monkey named Kafka in the one-act “Words, Words, Words.”

“It’s super broad comedy,” Reynolds agreed. “It’s as much vaudeville as wordplay, and there are some really heartfelt moments where (Ives) slaps in moments of poignancy.”

There’s also a lot of absurdity, Brandi George pointed out.

The zaniness seemed to be in full force when a reporter walked into a recent rehearsal of the one-act “Philip Glass Buys A Loaf of Bread.” Several actors were chanting in the minimalist style of composer Philip Glass and one of them, Oliver Conmy, was waving a red plastic pitchfork at Mmachi Dimoriaku, who portrays the composer.

“I decided to make it a nightmare for Philip Glass,” said Alexander Lee Michaels, director of that piece, who explained the devilish tool was adding to the torment.

“I like being able to interact with the audience,” said Robert Kuznicki, who portrays a baker in that one act, and is looking forward to throwing pieces of real bread to the audience during the performances.

What else do cast members enjoy about the production?

“I like that I get to quote ‘Paradise Lost,’ ” said Annarose McLaughlin, who plays a monkey named Milton in the “Words, Words, Words” act, which showcases three monkeys charged with the task of writing “Hamlet.”

McLaughlin, incidentally, mentioned she has played a simian in two other productions, including “Horton Hears a Who,” and joked that maybe she’s been typecast.

Reynolds, who chairs the department of theatre at King’s College, is directing the remaining three one-acts, which include “Universal Language,” “Philadelphia” and “Variations on the Death of Trotsky.”

In “Universal Language” a young woman named Dawn considers taking language lessons from a man named Don. The language is completely made up, but sounds a bit like English.

Reynolds gave actor Kayleigh Bergold credit for “becoming fluent” in the crazy language, which sounds like this, after Don asks Dawn for her name and at first she doesn’t understand the question.

Don: Klinks du Mary, klinks du Jane, klinks du Betsy orf Barbara, Fred?

Dawn: Oh, my name.

Don: Attackly! Mi klink. Echo mi.

After Dawn stammers out her name, making it sound longer than it really is, Don says, “Vot’n harmonika klink doppa du.” Directions to the actor in the script explain that means “What a melodious name you have.” But the audience won’t see that translation. They’ll have to pick up clues from the actors.

“Variations on the Death of Trotsky” deals with the hours between the time Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky was stabbed with “a mountain-climber’s ax” in Mexico City, and his death.

And “Philadelphia” introduces the concept of being “in a Philadelphia,” which means that you get the opposite of what you ask for.

That reminds cast member John Barrera of a vintage Seinfeld episode, he said. Remember the time George Costanza got a job with the New York Yankees by being rude to owner George Steinbrenner?

King’s College will present “All in the Timing” April 21st through April 24 at 7:30 p.m. with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. April 23 in the college theater. Tickets are $5 to $12, available at the theater department’s Facebook page or the box office at (570) 208-5825.